Derrick White could replace injured Kawhi Leonard for Team USA ahead of 2024 Olympics: Reports

Derrick White’s successful campaign with the Boston Celtics may also lead to a Team USA call-up for the upcoming Paris Olympics. After a disappointing no-medal finish at the FIBA World Championship last year, Team USA has announced a star-studded roster for the Olympics that includes some of the best players in the league.

However, Kawhi Leonard, who suffered another injury-affected campaign and was scarcely available for the playoffs, might not be fit in time for the tournament. Derrick White is being looked at as a potential replacement for Leonard, whose status will be finalized in the coming weeks, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard injured his right knee late in the regular season against the Charlotte Hornets. While initial reports claimed that the injury was minor, it seems Team USA management is keeping their bases covered.

Derick White was part of the Team USA roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where they finished 7th. This time, he is hoping for a goal medal, considering the talent on the roster. While the final roster is not yet announced, Leonard joined a star-studded lineup that includes names such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, amongst others.

Derrick White has increased his contributions in the playoffs

Derrick White has been one of the many Celtics players who have increased their contributions, particularly during the business end of the campaign. He's averaging 16.9 points per game, up from 15.2 in the regular season, and is shooting 39.9% from three-point range. His three-point attempts per game have also increased from 6.8 in the regular season to 8.5 in the playoffs.

After losing against the Dallas Mavericks 122-84 in Game 4, the player is now looking ahead to Game 5 of the Finals, where the Celtics hope to win the championship at TD Garden.