Derrick White shouts out US cricket team for massive upset win over Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Derrick White has been following the USA cricket team and its performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Boston Celtics guard spoke to former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, who attended the Game 2 between Boston and the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden on Sunday. White, who made headlines for the controversial but game-sealing block in the final minutes of the skirmish, spoke to Singh about his understanding of cricket.

White said he was trying to learn cricket and that he was planning to research on it. He went on to give a shoutout to the US team that staged a massive upset by beating Pakistan in the World Cup last week.

"I'm trying to learn cricket a little bit. We got some people that like cricket back there, and I've got to do some more research on it. Oh yeah, shoutout to the US cricket for biggest upset in cricket history," White said.

Team US played Pakistan in the group stages and won the thriller in a Super Over. Their two out of two wins so far in the tournament put them in second place in the standings below India, who are undefeated as well in their two games.

As for Derrick White and the other NBA stars who follow the game, there will be some tabs kept on how the US plays for the remainder of the marquee tournament.

Derrick White explains his block on PJ Washington

The Dallas Mavericks almost made it a three-point game when forward PJ Washingon charged to the basket for a dunk with 50.5 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Chasing him down were Jaylen Brown and Derrick White and the guard showed why he was worth the All-Defensive selection, as he blocked Washington's dunk that later translated into a Brown layup to seal the win for the Celtics.

The block wasn't without drama, as many felt it was a clear foul that went against Dallas. On his part, White shared his two cents, saying it was all part of the game.

“Just sprinting back, trying to make a play. Obviously they were making a little run there and whatever means necessary, just sprint back and meet him at the rim. Not afraid to get dunked on allows me to get some that maybe some other people wouldn't have gotten. So, just trying to make a play, just believing in my abilities and what I can do," he said.

White's heroics meant that the Celtics would head to Dallas 2-0. The objective for Derrick White and Boston would be to win two more games and avoid a deep series.

