Derrick White stats tonight: How did Celtics guard score facing elimination in Game 5 vs Knicks? (May 14)

Derrick White's Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.
The Celtics' title defense is in jeopardy and faced elimination on Wednesday. Should they win and extend their season, a Game 6 will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
In 76 regular-season games, White averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds on 44.2% shooting (38.4% from 3-point range). In nine playoff games, the eight-year veteran has increased his production to 18.3 ppg and 5.8 rpg on 46.7% shooting, including 37.3% from downtown.
On Monday's Game 4 loss at New York, White scored 23 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.
Facing elimination on Wednesday, White scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting, including 4-for-5 from the 3-point line. White played eight and a half minutes in the opening quarter. The Celtics trail 32-30 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, White added five points and two rebounds. In the first half, he had a game-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-9 from the 3-point line. He also added a block and committed two turnovers. The game was tied at 59 heading into the break.
Derrick White's stats tonight
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
