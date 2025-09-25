Desmond Bane gets honest on looking up to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and former 3-point contest champion

The Orlando Magic needed to add more spacing to their offense, so they went and got one of the most efficient volume shooters in the NBA.

Trading for Desmond Bane might be just what they needed to take their game to the next level, and he knows he's going to have to do some heavy lifting on offense, at least when it comes to shooting.

That's why he's trying to emulate what great shooters do. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Bane opened up on the admiration he feels for the Splash Brothers and the hard work they put in their craft:

“The work. That’s all that really determines your success at the end of the day. How much time do you put in? One of my college coaches used to tell me that the only difference between me and Steph Curry, me and Klay Thompson, me and Buddy Hield – all of these guys I was looking up to at the time – is that they have more hours in the gym. Once he said that, I said, ‘Well there is only one way to catch up to them,’” he said.

You have to train like the best if you want to be like the best. Bane has followed that blueprint to keep getting better every single year, and now that he might have a bigger role on offense, he's going to take it up a notch.

Desmond Bane expects to have a career year

Bane has yet to officially take the floor with his new team, but they've already been getting some runs together, and one thing's for sure: They want him to shoot.

Talking to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, he predicted he might be in for his best season yet, at least as a three-point shooter:

"We've been playing and scrimmaging over the last two weeks and it's very apparent what they want from me, you know, they want me to shoot threes," Bane told O'Connor. "Every time they feel like I can get a shot off, they let me know about it. So I think that I'll definitely have career numbers as far as the threes."

The Magic have two other promising scorers in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, so they should have more than enough options when the game is on the line. But if Bane makes the most of his new role, he could also take an All-Star-caliber leap this season.

