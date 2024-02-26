Desmond Bane Injury Update: Will Grizzlies guard return vs Nets? (February 26)

Desmond Bane is among the bevy of Memphis Grizzlies guards who got caught up in the injury bug this season. Bane, who averaged a career-high 24.4 points and 5.3 assists this season on 47/38/86 splits in 37 games, playing majority of the games as the lead guard, injured himself on Jan. 12 in a 128-119 loss to the LA Clippers.

The Grizzlies were reeling in the lottery positions, and Bane's exit was the final nail in the coffin for their postseason hopes. The 20-37 Grizzlies are seemingly headed towards ending their season in April, with Bane, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Brandon Clarke out with long-term absences.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Demond Bane injury update: Will Grizzlies guard return vs. Nets?

Desmond Bane will not return for Tuesday's clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. Bane is listed out with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain that he endured against the LA Clippers on Jan. 12. He was projected to miss at least six weeks in his first diagnosis, which came days after he sustained the injury.

Expand Tweet

Bane resumed individual work on Feb. 7. He was in a walking book for only two weeks. According to the Grizzlies' latest injury update for him, the fourth-year guard is expected to miss at least three to five weeks more. He could return in mid-to-late March for the season's final few games.

A late return could also prompt the Grizzlies to shut him down for the season. They aren't in contention to make the playoffs and are likely hoping to land a top first-round pick in the upcoming draft. However, whether the Grizzlies rule him out for the rest of the year remains to be seen.

Desmond Bane took the next step this season as a primary scorer

Desmond Bane was among the notable members of the 2020 draft class to sign an extension this summer. He's penned down a five-year $207 million extension, which is guaranteed at $197.7 million should the salary cap projection of $141 million be the final number.

He's proved his worth this season with the Grizzlies playing him in a lead role. Bane didn't have the wins to show for it with a severely depleted roster, but his production was near All-Star caliber as a first option.

He could be a solid #2 when Ja Morant returns and the Grizzlies regain their contender status as one of the best in the Western Conference.