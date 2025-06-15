Desmond Bane To Orlando Magic Trade Details: All Players and Assets Involved

The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies tipped off the 2025 NBA offseason trade season by engaging in a blockbuster trade involving Desmond Bane, who will move to the Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the main centerpiece in return.
Here are the full trade details, first reported by Shams Charania:
Magic receive:
- Desmond Bane
Grizzlies receive
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Cole Anthony
- No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
- Phoenix's first-round pick in 2026,
- Magic 2028 unprotected first-rounder
- 2029 pick-swap
- 2030 unprotected first
The Magic have been one of the worst jump-shooting teams in the NBA for multiple seasons. Bane, a career 41.0% 3-point shooter, resolves this issue. He is coming off a 39.2% 3-point shooting season, averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
He's one of the better fits next to a core of Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, owing to their offensive limitations. The Magic have evidently gone all in with this blockbuster move as they look to capitalize on a presumably weak Eastern Conference next year, with the Boston Celtics expected to be without Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies add a much-needed veteran presence in Caldwell-Pope. They also needed defensive depth in the backcourt next to Ja Morant. Caldwell-Pope will fill their need for a point-of-attack defender. The Grizzlies also benefit heavily from adding four first-round picks over the next four years, which is significant if they wish to retool and add another star or enter a rebuild.
Grizzlies' big 3 had run its course and trading Desmond Bane was the right move
The Memphis Grizzlies had significant money invested in their failed big three of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., all of whom had signed max contracts. With only one conference semifinals appearance to show for it, it was time to move on from at least one player. Bane seemed like the ideal trade candidate.
With a haul of four first-round picks and at least one expiring contract (Cole Anthony has a club option for 2026-27, while Caldwell-Pope has a player option for 2026-27), Memphis has shed significant salary. It can now pursue superstar-caliber talent in the upcoming free agency and trade market.
