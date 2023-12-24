"Desperate times call for desperate measures": LeBron James reflects on 40-point burst in 'must-win' game vs Thunder

LeBron James conceded the LA Lakers were in a tough spot after losing four straight losses and entered their first 'must-win' scenario against the OKC Thunder on Saturday. LeBron took the onus on leading LA to a skid-ending loss with a clinical performance.

He had 40 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks, shooting on 65/100/100 splits (five-of-five on 3s). The Lakers superstar, who had missed the team's last game due to injury management, set the tone, showing his understanding of the severity of the situation.

LeBron reflected on his performance in the critical road win after the game, saying:

"This was one of the first must-win games for us this season ... We was desperate for a win tonight, so desperate times call for desperate measures."

It was the first 40-ball of the year for LeBron James, averaging a team-high 25.2 ppg before this game. LeBron scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth, continuing his hot streak of closing games strong. The four-time MVP made five of seven shots in that stretch to keep OKC behind the Lakers' total.

The Thunder fought valiantly after closing the gap from 26 to eight points with six minutes left in the fourth, but LeBron's clinical shooting kept them at bay.

LeBron James returns to point guard for the LA Lakers

As LeBron James mentioned, desperate times called for desperate measures for the LA Lakers ahead of their game against the OKC Thunder. That prompted the Lakers to shake things up with their rotation and starting lineup.

LeBron returned in this game as a point guard as Darvin Ham moved D'Angelo Russell to the bench after his dismal run since the In-Season tournament. D'Lo had averaged a measly 9.4 ppg on 35/25/50 splits in five games as the Lakers went 1-5.

Ham inserted Jarred Vanderbilt into the starting lineup, giving the forward his first start. The Lakers had the length, size and speed required to prevail against the OKC Thunder with that unit. The Lakers didn't take long to make in-game adjustments, either.

With the all-wing and Anthony Davis starting lineup struggling to get shots in, Ham quickly inserted Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Hachimura scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, shooting eight-of-16. He also had six rebounds and two blocks. Reaves had 11 points and nine assists on four of eight shots.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell recorded his most efficient game since the Lakers' NBA Cup win, tallying 15 points on five-of-nine shooting.