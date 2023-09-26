Despite accumulating over $4,000,000 in fines from NBA, Mark Cuban boldly takes another shot at officiating

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never been afraid to speak his mind. Cuban was at it once again in an in-depth profile with GQ magazine, as he talked about his NBA ownership and business ventures. Cuban took time in the profile to take some shots at NBA officiating. He does not seem to care about his past fines for the same criticism.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cuban has racked up more than $4 million in fines since purchasing the team in 2000. He might be adding to that bill.

When asked what has changed most about the NBA since he bought the team, Cuban said the players. He then fit in a little jab at the refs:

"The biggest change has been the skill set of the players. They are far more skilled, more athletic, and faster. The game is night-and-day different. What still needs to change? Management of the officiating group. The names have changed. Nothing else has."

Even though the question wasn't about officiating, Cuban still found a way to criticize it. It remains to be seen whether he will be fined for the comments. They were pretty tame for the outspoken owner.

Looking at Mark Cuban's fines by the NBA

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has had plenty of run-ins with the NBA front office. He has been fined around $4 million in total since purchasing the Dallas team.

The biggest fine did not come from crticizing refs though. He was docked $750,000 for resting players last season.

In a game on April 7, the Mavericks rested Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green. They also benched Luka Doncic early in the second quarter. The team was still alive in the playoff chase and lost the game.

The NBA determined the resting of players was against the integrity of the game. It hit Cuban with the biggest fine of his tenure.

He was also docked $600,000 for admitting that his team was tanking. The poor record in 2018 led to the draft where they traded for Doncic, who was initially selected by the Atlanta Hawks. Cuban admitted that “losing was the best option” on a podcast with NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Irving.

He was also hit with a big $500,000 for criticizing refs in 2020. It was a heavy tax as Cuban was deemed a repeat offender. He threw out a personal insult to NBA official director Ed Rush following a Mavs win against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Ed Rush might have been a great ref, but I wouldn’t hire him to manage a Dairy Queen,” Cuban said.

The NBA has taken plenty of Mark Cuban’s money. He should be okay as Forbes says Mark Cuban has a net worth of $5.2 billion.