Despite Danny Green roster cut, Daryl Morey & 76ers open to new contract with 3-time NBA champion

Danny Green was recently cut by the Philadelphia 76ers in the aftermath of James Harden's trade to the Clippers. The Sixers had three incoming players as part of the trade, leaving no roster spots open. Their only option was to cut Green, who had signed a $500,000 contract.

However, according to insider Chris Haynes, Green had restructured his deal to help the Sixers get a discount on his contract worth $300,000 before opening night. That allowed the Sixers to get some tax relief. Haynes has recently reported that the two sides continue to have an affinity toward each other. Green could reunite with the Sixers for a third time.

"While Danny Green was disappointed by how the final days of his tenure in Philadelphia unfolded, there remains an affinity between the three-time NBA champion and 76ers organization. Neither side has ruled out a return should a roster spot become available," Haynes reported.

Danny Green, 36, is among the most accomplished veterans in the NBA. He has won three rings, one each with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raprors and the LA Lakers. Green signed with the Sixers via trade in 2020-21. He spent the 2021-22 season with the team as well, shooting 39.4% from deep.

Danny Green says he nearly unpacked his stuff before being cut by 76ers

Danny Green returned to the Philadelphia 76ers after spending the last year with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. He played only 11 games, three with the Grizzlies and eight with the Cavs, after spending the better part of the year recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in 2021-22 with the Sixers on May 13th, 2022.

Green found his way back to Philly this offseason. He played two games before getting cut. The three-time NBA champion reflected on the situation on his podcast, 'Inside the Green Room', revealing the specifics of his whereabouts when he got the unfortunate call.

“This happens as I’m almost done unpacking all my stuff," Green said. "We just moved in about a week ago, just got the family here a week ago…and now it’s like ‘you gotta figure it out’”

Fortunately for Green, the Sixers' interest in bringing him back could save him the effort of relocating again. He could be the instrumental piece on this roster as an off-the-bench 3-and-D and locker-room presence after the significant off-court distractions the team has endured amid the James Harden drama.