Despite his near triple-double, Anthony Edwards calls $131,000,000 wing 'MVP' of massive Game 1 win

Anthony Edwards came up big for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their dominant 117-95 win over the LA Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round series — but in his eyes, he wasn’t the star of the night. That honor, he said, belonged to Jaden McDaniels, who paced the team in scoring.

Ad

Edwards put up 22 points, and while he struggled with efficiency — going just 8-of-22 from the field — he nearly notched a triple-double with nine assists and eight boards. Still, for Edwards, the night belonged to McDaniels, who matched his career playoff high with 25 points on a blistering 11-for-13 shooting clip.

Speaking after the game, Anthony Edwards narrated how the Timberwolves have been pushing McDaniels to adopt an MVP mentality on both offense and defense — and to ignore the soft coverages the Lakers dared him with.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“We tell him every game, ‘Be the MVP of the game on both sides of the ball,’” Edwards told the ESPN broadcast. “We knew in this series, (the Lakers) were gonna bank on him not staying aggressive the whole night.

“We told him all week, ‘Be aggressive for all four quarters. Don’t stop shooting, pick your spots, trust yourself, trust your work’ — and he did just that. And here he is, the MVP of the night.”

Ad

McDaniels, in the first year of his five-year, $131 million deal with Minnesota, also shot a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, helping the Timberwolves go 21-for-42 from 3 as a team.

Naz Reid led the long-range attack by going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, while Julius Randle and Edwards each chipped in four made 3s.

Naz Reid praises Anthony Edwards' leadership

Anthony Edwards handing off MVP honors to Jaden McDaniels after Game 1 could easily be seen as a sign of leadership — and Naz Reid made it clear postgame that Edwards’ presence goes well beyond scoring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How he's been leading us, as young as he is, is kinda crazy to me," Reid said postgame. "You'd think he's 30. Seriously. Just how vocal he is, he wants to win, you can tell, he's desperate. He wants his teammates to do well."

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves opened the playoffs on a high note, cruising past the LA Lakers even as Luka Doncic poured in 37 points. They limited LeBron James to 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting.

Ad

Per SportsCenter, the Lakers' 95 points marked their lowest total in any of the 24 games LeBron and Doncic have played together.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s 22-point victory stands as LeBron’s largest Game 1 defeat in any first-round series throughout his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More