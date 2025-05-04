Despite being an OKC legend, Russell Westbrook set for playoff debut in Paycom Center

Russell Westbrook had his best years in the NBA with the OKC Thunder, spending 11 seasons, from 2008 to 2019. Westbrook is back in Oklahoma City as part of the Denver Nuggets as they face the Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

It will be Westbrook's first playoff game in Oklahoma City since 2019 and his "debut" at the Paycom Center. The Thunder's home arena was called the Chesapeake Energy Arena when the former NBA MVP last played there in the postseason.

Westbrook was a part of the Houston Rockets in the 2020 NBA playoffs when they took on the Thunder in the first round. However, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the games were held inside the bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It should be noted that it's the same arena but with a different name now. The Paycom Center was originally known as the Ford Center when the OKC Thunder moved from Seattle in 2008. It was also used by the New Orleans Hornets after Hurricane Katrina had devastated the city in 2006.

The arena was called the Ford Center until 2010, when it was changed to the Oklahoma City Arena. They didn't have a sponsorship until the next year, when the Chesapeake Energy Corporation bought the naming rights in 2011.

Ad

The Thunder ended the partnership with Chesapeake Energy when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020. They were allowed to use the name while looking for new sponsors, signing a 15-year contract with Paycom in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams made a lot of memories there, good and bad, with the Thunder fans.

Russell Westbrook played key role in Nuggets' win over Clippers in Game 7

Russell Westbrook played key role in Nuggets' win over Clippers in Game 7. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the closest series in this year's NBA playoffs ended in a blowout when the Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers 120-101 in Game 7. It would have been a bigger lead if not for the Clippers' bench in the fourth quarter, making the Nuggets sweat a bit.

Ad

Russell Westbrook played a key role in Denver's win, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. Westbrook's energy was infectious throughout the game, firing up fans. He was even called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter for hanging at the rim for too long.

Expand Tweet

The former NBA MVP didn't care, pumping up the Ball Arena crowd as they celebrated against his former team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More