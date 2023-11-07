 Despite playoff beatdown, Dillon Brooks eggs LeBron James on ahead of Rockets vs Lakers: "I'm ready to lock him up"

Over the past few years, Dillon Brooks has built a reputation of being a player who likes to push buttons. He recently took a shot at a familiar foe as they get ready to square off this week.

During the first round of the postseason last year, Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies found themselves matched up with the LA Lakers. Throughout the course of the series, the veteran forward took multiple shots at LeBron James.

Even though things didn't work out for him last year, Brooks is once again calling out the LA Lakers star. He said he can't wait to defend him when the Houston Rockets host the Lakers on Wednesday.

"I'm ready to lock him up," Brooks said. "I'm there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter early."

Heading into this matchup, the Houston Rockets and LA Lakers find themselves in a nearly identical position. The Rockets sit in eighth place with a record of 3-3, while the Lakers aren't far behind them in 10th at 3-4.

Dillon Brooks is performing well for new team

Following a lackluster performance against LeBron James and the Lakers last playoffs, many didn't know what kind of contract Dillon Brooks would receive. In a shocking turn of events, he inked a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $86 million.

There were a lot of critics when Dillon Brooks signed for this much, but he's lived up to it thus far. Through his first six games with the Rockets, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. On top of that, he is shooting a stellar 56.5% from beyond the arc on roughly four attempts per game.

Fresh off making an All-Defense team last year, Brooks is someone who prides himself on that end of the floor. He enjoys taking on big time matchups, which is why he has no problems stirring the pot with someone like LeBron James. Along with his in-your-face style on the floor, Brooks plays the mental game as well with his trash talking.

When Brooks was with the Memphis Grizzlies, he was someone who set the tone for their culture. It might be in an unorthodox way, but he is doing the same for the Rockets. Calling out an all-time great like LeBron sends a message to the rest of the team that they shouldn't fear anyone on the court.

On Wednesday night, Brooks gets his first chance at revenge on the Lakers since being bounced from the postseason last year.