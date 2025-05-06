Despite ratings slide Steph Curry's Warriors spark NBA playoffs surge as Game 7 vs Rockets records whopping 6.6M viewers

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors brought in plenty of views during the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors battled a seven-game series against the Houston Rockets. Golden State had a 3-1 advantage, but the Rockets extended the series after they forced a Game 7.

While viewership has been a problem for the NBA this season, the postseason is different. According to Colin Salao of Front Office Sports, the first round has helped deliver a strong following. The opening round generated an average of 3.7 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT.

The views increased by 6% from last year, which generated 3.5 million views. Thanks to the Easter Sunday opening, which showcased eight games in the first round, the league had an average of 4.4 million viewers. It is the most-viewed opening weekend in 25 years.

Additionally, the Game 7 between the Warriors and the Rockets had the most-viewed Game 7 since 2009 (Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics). The Curry-led team had 6.6 million viewers when it eliminated the young Rockets team on Sunday.

Game 4 between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves (7.4 million) also drew a significant following.

Steph Curry has always had a huge following. However, the elimination game had most fans glued to their screens to witness Curry's performance. The two-time MVP had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, adding two steals and two blocks.

He helped the Warriors advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 victory over the Rockets.

In the next round, Curry and the Warriors will face the Timberwolves. The team that eliminated the Lakers has the most-viewed player on social media, Anthony Edwards. Salao reported that Edwards was the most-watched player on social media during the first round.

Steph Curry gives an injury update ahead of Game 1 against the Wolves

Steph Curry and the Warriors are still hot from their Game 7 win against Houston. However, they'll face the Wolves in Game 1 on Tuesday.

One of the main concerns for the Warriors is the thumb injury of Curry. The four-time champion played through injury in the opening round. Ahead of their first game against Minnesota, many are curious about his thumb.

When asked about the condition of his injury, he had a short answer.

“It’s in a great place,” Curry said.

Curry was also asked if his thumb gets hurt when in contact.

“Yeah, and it’s almost impossible for it not to. But I’ll be good.”

Against the Rockets, Steph Curry didn't seem bothered by it. He averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 47.1 percent shooting from the field.

