Despite winning 4 titles and making over a $1,000,000,000, Rich Paul spills the beans that LeBron James gets bored quickly

In 2018, LeBron James decided to join a Los Angeles Lakers team in the early stages of a rebuild. LeBron was two years removed from bringing a championship banner to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Rich Paul, who was speaking on a recent episode of 'Gil's Arena,' LeBron had grown bored in Cleveland.

"If anybody knows him, he gets bored, fast. So, my conversation was looking at the talent. At the time, Jesse had done a great job in the draft. They had [Kyle] Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart; the talent was young but was there. If you're gonna leave Cleveland, where you going?"

"It's just a matter of who climbs the mountain top to come back down and climb the mountain again? Obviously, if you go here and win, you've been to three destinations and you've won in each different place. No matter how many times you've moved, you've been to three different places and you've won. It's a different conversation."

LeBron won a championship with the Lakers in his second season with the franchise. With that, LeBron has won a championship for each franchise he's represented, although he did leave and return to Cleveland before bringing a banner to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

LeBron's career has seen him earn over $1 billion in contracts, endorsements, and investments. Yet, it's clear that on-court success still sits atop his priority list.

LeBron James was seen as a threat to the NBA while in high school

During the same podcast, Gilbert Arenas revealed how his dad warned him about LeBron while playing high school basketball.

"When you said nobody knew LeBron was coming," Arenas said. "My dad did. I remember I got a call. He said, 'What you doing?' I said, 'I just finished working out,' he said, 'Well you better get back in the gym. There's a kid in high school by the name of LeBron James; he's like a hurricane coming.' Nobody's scared of no high school kid."

At 19 years old, LeBron entered the NBA and was instantly one of the most athletic players in the league. Even as a rookie, LeBron was a legitimate 20 points per game scorer who could also create for others and control the defensive glass.

Throughout his career, LeBron blossomed into one of the most dominant stars the league has ever seen, blending positional versatility with sheer size, strength and athletic ability.

Now, at age 38, LeBron is still a versatile scoring threat and continues to be among the best players in the league, arguably still sitting among the top five or ten players.

