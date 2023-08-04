“Destroyed the whole year”: Former Warriors coach recalls how Chris Webber broke down the 1993-94 Warriors but brought Gregg Popovich and him closer

In 1993, former Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson engineered a trade that swapped Chris Webber for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. Webber, Orlando's No. 1 pick was exchanged for Hardaway, drafted No. 3 by the Warriors, along with additional draft capital.

Instead of bringing a new era to the Warriors, “Nellie” and Webber clashed throughout the 1993-94 season.

Nelson had to say about that time coaching the former University of Michigan standout in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Well, that was one of my toughest times. I had a rookie that year by the name of Chris Webber and was very difficult. Together, we tried to do the best we could to make that work the way we wanted it to. Of course, it didn’t. But it was a really hard year for both of us. Pop [Popovich] did his best to help that situation.

“My problem was I had a really good team. But Tim Hardaway got hurt and missed the entire year after tearing up his knee. Chris Mullin had some issues and was apart from the team for a while. All my veterans, all of a sudden, were diminished.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina pic.twitter.com/xflvJR6VhK Part 1 of Don Nelson Q&A for @Sportskeeda: With Gregg Popovich's upcoming Hall-of-Fame induction, Nellie talks hiring Pop as Warriors assistant w/out knowing him, almost becoming Spurs coach, pulling $25,000 prank on Pop & Pop breaking his wins record bit.ly/3qgUM9c

Nelson added:

“That gave Chris [Webber] a chance to do the things he wanted to do, which was negative leadership and destroyed the whole year that we had. Pop and I went through that tough time together, so that probably brought us closer together.”

Tim Hardaway didn’t play for the Warriors that season due to a knee injury while Mullin started in just 39 of his 62 games. Golden State was now the team of sophomore leading scorer Latrell Sprewell and rookie Chris Webber.

Despite Don Nelson and Gregg Popovich, two of the greatest coaches on the same bench, the Warriors didn’t live up to lofty expectations. Webber demanded to be traded while “Nellie” offered to resign instead of forcing the team to give away its potential future franchise superstar.

It was almost a miracle the Warriors had a 50-32 record but they were swept in the first round by Phoenix Suns. “C-Webb” still won the Rookie of the Year award.

Before the 1994-1995 season, Chris Webber was traded to the Washington Bullets, Gregg Popovich left while Don Nelson resigned before the trade deadline. "Pop" and "Nellie," after their battle scars together, remained good friends.

Don Nelson raved about Gregg Popovich during their time with the Warriors

When Gregg Popovich joined Don Nelson’s coaching staff with the Golden State Warriors, “Nellie” was already a three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. Also, no other head coach at that time had won more championships than Nelson did as a player. He had five titles while playing alongside Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics.

Still, Nelson had this to say about his time with “Pop” in Oakland:

"He's just the greatest coach to ever lace them up. When I hired him as an assistant coach [in Golden State in 1992], I figured he could learn something from me. But I learned more from him than he learned from me, that's for sure.

"When I hired him, I met him for the first time when he flew in to get interviewed. And I hired him the same day, I think. ... I had watched him work before games and I just thought that that's a guy that I should have. He's everything and much more than I ever thought I was gonna get.

Nelson’s glowing words proved prophetic as his former mentor eventually replaced him in the totem pole of most wins by a coach.

Also read: Exclusive: Don Nelson reveals details of $25,000 prank on Gregg Popovich and more ahead of Spurs legend's Hall of Fame induction

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)