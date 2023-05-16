"Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas" - Emoni Bates picks his preferred destinations as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches

Emoni Bates was one of the most sought after prospects for his stellar play when he was still in high school, but he has fallen off the radar since then.

Bates isn't a top prospect in this year's draft, but acquiring him could be helpful for most organizations. The 2023 Draft is one of the most highly-anticipated classes of all time, as the class features a plethora of talented individuals. The Draft Lottery, which will take place tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET, will determine which teams will get the topc pics and get a chane to change the future of the association.

Bates was recently asked about his preferred destination as the NBA Draft closes in. The young prospect named three places who could use his talents to good use.

"Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas are the three teams that I like," Bates said.

For Bates, he recently finished his sophomore season with Eastern Michigan and declared for the draft. According to experts, it's possible that he could end up being a second-round pick after falling off since his high school years. Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek expects the young forward to land at the 45th pick in the draft.

Looking at how Emoni Bates performed in college

Former Memphis forward, Bates, declared for the NBA Draft

Emoni Bates had two separate stints in college and had two vastly different performances. As a consensus five-star recruit, Bates received a scholarship offer from DePaul. However, since then, his ranking started to drop. Throughout the process, he was behind his close friend, Jalen Duren, in terms of rankings.

He decided to enter college as a member of Michigan State, together with Duren. Unlike the current big man for the Detroit Pistons, Bates struggled in the system and only had limited chances on the court. The versatile forward averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while knocking down 38.6% of their field goals and 32.9% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Following his freshman year, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan to continue his college career. His sohpomore season was extremely better and he was able to standout from the rest. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while making 41.9% of his field goals and 34.6% of his threes.

Despite his impressive outing, he still isn't considered a top talent for the upcoming draft for the league. In various mock drafts, he isn't part of the players who are likely to be drafted in the first round.

