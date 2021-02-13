Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics: Twitter reacts to Saddiq Bey's career night as rookie outplays Jayson Tatum and co.

It was the Saddiq Bey show when the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons met at TD Garden on Friday night. The rookie forward played like a veteran, outshining All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for much of the night.
Bey was practically unstoppable by all accounts as he shot a perfect 7-of-7 from 3-point range and 83.3% from the field overall on his way to 30 points with 12 rebounds. Tatum scored 33 points and Brown had 27 but neither of them had the same impact on the game as Bey.
Detroit Pistons erased a 10-point Boston Celtics lead
The Boston Celtics led 14-4 early and then the Detroit Pistons came roaring back. Led by Saddiq Bey who was shooting the lights out in the first half with 19 points, the Pistons took a 54-52 lead at halftime. He added nine rebounds to his ledger, too.
Josh Jackson vs. Jayson Tatum was a thing back in the 2017 NBA Draft. Four years later, Jackson is making the case that it was a legit discussion with his play for the Detroit Pistons lately. Jackson had eight points in the first half and Tatum had 13.
Saddiq Bey continued his hot streak in the second half for the Detroit Pistons
Saddiq Bey still had the hot hand in the second half, keeping the Boston Celtics at bay (no pun intended) with his timely threes, none of which he had missed so far. No one on the Celtics seemed to have an answer for the rookie from Villanova.
Someone called Saddiq Bey a Celtics killer and he was! One Twitter user even apologized for thinking Tatum was better than Bey.
Boston Celtics tried to catch up with the Detroit Pistons
It wasn't pretty but the Boston Celtics inched their way closer and closer to the Detroit Pistons behind strong play from their stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. With 3:22 left, the Detroit Pistons' lead was down to four.
But Saddiq Bey was just too much for the Celtics. He made a seventh 3-pointer with a little more than 38 seconds left to give the Detroit Pistons a six-point lead. This kid is really something else. The Boston Celtics were not prepared for this onslaught from the youngster.
After the game, Bey was the talk on Twitter, drowning out almost everything else from both the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. Even Celtics fans couldn't get enough of him!
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bey set an NBA rookie record for most threes without a miss in a game. That is pretty special right there.
A Saddiq Bey image as Jayson Tatum's father made it so fast, too, and it is just hilarious!
The win was the Detroit Pistons' second of the year against the Boston Celtics. Imagine, the Pistons have only seven wins and two of them came against the Celtics. You'd have to think that the next time these two teams meet Boston coach Brad Stevens will have a much better game plan in place with a stronger emphasis on guarding Saddiq Bey.
We'll have to wait and see.
Also Read: 6 NBA players who scored 70 points in a single game
Published 13 Feb 2021, 10:18 IST