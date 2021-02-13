Detroit Pistons 108-102 Boston Celtics: Twitter reacts to Saddiq Bey's career night as rookie outplays Jayson Tatum and co.

It was the Saddiq Bey show when the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons met at TD Garden on Friday night. The rookie forward played like a veteran, outshining All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for much of the night.

Bey was practically unstoppable by all accounts as he shot a perfect 7-of-7 from 3-point range and 83.3% from the field overall on his way to 30 points with 12 rebounds. Tatum scored 33 points and Brown had 27 but neither of them had the same impact on the game as Bey.

Detroit Pistons erased a 10-point Boston Celtics lead

The Boston Celtics led 14-4 early and then the Detroit Pistons came roaring back. Led by Saddiq Bey who was shooting the lights out in the first half with 19 points, the Pistons took a 54-52 lead at halftime. He added nine rebounds to his ledger, too.

#Pistons Saddiq Bey is bout to mess around and have a double-double -- off the bench -- in the first half. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 13, 2021

Mickey York and Grant Long take a look at tonight's 1st half and the sizzling performance of Saddiq Bey, who leads all players with 19 PTS so far. #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/DHmSon3W1L — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 13, 2021

Josh Jackson vs. Jayson Tatum was a thing back in the 2017 NBA Draft. Four years later, Jackson is making the case that it was a legit discussion with his play for the Detroit Pistons lately. Jackson had eight points in the first half and Tatum had 13.

Remember when there was a debate about who was the better prospect, Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson? — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 13, 2021

Saddiq Bey continued his hot streak in the second half for the Detroit Pistons

Saddiq Bey still had the hot hand in the second half, keeping the Boston Celtics at bay (no pun intended) with his timely threes, none of which he had missed so far. No one on the Celtics seemed to have an answer for the rookie from Villanova.

Someone called Saddiq Bey a Celtics killer and he was! One Twitter user even apologized for thinking Tatum was better than Bey.

Saddiq Bey = Celtic killer — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) February 13, 2021

Saddiq Bey is tied for the most 3's in a game by a rookie vs the Celtics with 6. I have little doubt he will set break the record at some point in the 4th quarter — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) February 13, 2021

Have yourself a night, Saddiq Bey! 27 PTS on the night leads all scorers as the @DetroitPistons take a double-digit lead into the 4th quarter in Boston! #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/7VYnAsHB7h — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 13, 2021

I didn’t know Saddiq Bey was better than Jayson Tatum, my fault. — Ku (@KuKhahilNBA) February 13, 2021

Boston Celtics tried to catch up with the Detroit Pistons

It wasn't pretty but the Boston Celtics inched their way closer and closer to the Detroit Pistons behind strong play from their stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. With 3:22 left, the Detroit Pistons' lead was down to four.

Jaylen Brown gets the steal and saves the ball from going out of bounds to Tatum who gets fouled pic.twitter.com/8ox4uRtSTO — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2021

Tatum sleepwalks his way to 30 points each night now — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) February 13, 2021

But Saddiq Bey was just too much for the Celtics. He made a seventh 3-pointer with a little more than 38 seconds left to give the Detroit Pistons a six-point lead. This kid is really something else. The Boston Celtics were not prepared for this onslaught from the youngster.

And Saddiq Bey's 7th 3 - in 7 tries - is his biggest of the night. Puts Pistons up 6 with 38 seconds to go — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) February 13, 2021

Is it too early to start calling Saddiq Bey the greatest athlete of all time? — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) February 13, 2021

No rookie has ever scored 30+ points *or* recorded 7 made three-pointers against the Boston Celtics.



Saddiq Bey accomplished both tonight. — Nicolas (@NicolasHenkel) February 13, 2021

Saddiq Bey

After the game, Bey was the talk on Twitter, drowning out almost everything else from both the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. Even Celtics fans couldn't get enough of him!

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bey set an NBA rookie record for most threes without a miss in a game. That is pretty special right there.

A Saddiq Bey image as Jayson Tatum's father made it so fast, too, and it is just hilarious!

Saddiq Bey is pretty good. 😕



A look at his big night against the Celtics ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GU6hFy4dDu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 13, 2021

A certain Celtics fan on the TL twerking for Saddiq Bey of all people — Nahiyan (@NahiDaGawd) February 13, 2021

Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 30 points off the bench in the Pistons win over the Celtics.



Bey became the first rookie in NBA history to make at least 7 3-pt FG in a game without a miss. pic.twitter.com/GsDMyyR8GM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2021

Saddiq Bey is first Pistons rookie with 30-point double-double since Grant Hill on 3/25/95. — Austin Drake (@austin_drake) February 13, 2021

SADDIQ BEY TONIGHT IN 27 MINUTES 🐐



30 POINTS 🔥🔥🔥

12 REBOUNDS 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

10/12 FG (83%) 😴😴😴

7/7 3P (100%) 💰💰💰

(PISTONS ROOKIE 3 POINT RECORD 🎯🎯🎯)

3/3 FT 👍👍👍

+11 +/- 💯💯💯

2ND W THIS SEASON OVER BOSTON 🗑🗑🗑 pic.twitter.com/xBi79FQFhw — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚🎯Big Diq Bey Stan (@PistonsHateMe) February 13, 2021

The win was the Detroit Pistons' second of the year against the Boston Celtics. Imagine, the Pistons have only seven wins and two of them came against the Celtics. You'd have to think that the next time these two teams meet Boston coach Brad Stevens will have a much better game plan in place with a stronger emphasis on guarding Saddiq Bey.

We'll have to wait and see.

