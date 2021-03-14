Detroit Pistons 95-100 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter relieved as James Harden and co. escape with narrow home victory

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the struggling Detroit Pistons in a defensive shootout on Saturday night, improving to 26-13 on the season. The Nets were led offensively by James Harden, who tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.
The Detroit Pistons played hard until the final buzzer, working tirelessly on the defensive end to minimize the production of this talented Nets team. The Brooklyn Nets are without one-third of their "big three," as Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least two more weeks due to injury.
James Harden leads Brooklyn Nets past Detroit Pistons in defensive battle
The Detroit Pistons had many opportunities to run away with this game, but the Nets converted when they needed to and pulled to within a half-game of the first-place Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.
James Harden recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, sitting only behind Russell Westbrook on the season. Harden hit some clutch baskets in the final seconds, proving why he is considered one of the best scorers in the league.
The Brooklyn Nets will look forward to getting their most recent signee, Blake Griffin, on the court to continue their push for the title. While this game brought out some fear among Nets fans, the team will take a win in any fashion.
The Nets are now victorious in 12 of their last 13 games, dating back to February 10th. Brooklyn continues to build team chemistry, and as they find their offensive rhythm, the rest of the league is taking cover. The Pistons shocked the Nets in their first meeting this season, but Brooklyn was having no part of that today.
