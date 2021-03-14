Detroit Pistons 95-100 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter relieved as James Harden and co. escape with narrow home victory

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the struggling Detroit Pistons in a defensive shootout on Saturday night, improving to 26-13 on the season. The Nets were led offensively by James Harden, who tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

The Detroit Pistons played hard until the final buzzer, working tirelessly on the defensive end to minimize the production of this talented Nets team. The Brooklyn Nets are without one-third of their "big three," as Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least two more weeks due to injury.

The Detroit Pistons had many opportunities to run away with this game, but the Nets converted when they needed to and pulled to within a half-game of the first-place Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

James Harden recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, sitting only behind Russell Westbrook on the season. Harden hit some clutch baskets in the final seconds, proving why he is considered one of the best scorers in the league.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets narrow victory:

Right there when you need him 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qNH01qj4jk — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2021

“We owe them one,” Jeff Green said on Friday.



The Nets got their revenge, defeating the Pistons, 100-95.



With the win, Brooklyn have won 12 of their last 13 games and improve to 26-13 on the season. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 14, 2021

Final: Nets beat the Pistons 100-95 behind 24-10-10 from James Harden. He had every big basket for Brooklyn down the stretch and led five Nets in double-figures. Brooklyn has won 12 of 13 and hosts the Knicks on Monday. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 14, 2021

Brooklyn Nets would be the 6th seed rn if it wasn’t for Harden 😬 MVP him 😎 pic.twitter.com/s8lq3ObD1V — TheBigPotato (@The_BigPotato) March 14, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will look forward to getting their most recent signee, Blake Griffin, on the court to continue their push for the title. While this game brought out some fear among Nets fans, the team will take a win in any fashion.

Here are more reactions from the Brooklyn Nets nail-biting victory:

The Nets are going to do what they can to keep Mason Plumlee from leaving Brooklyn — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) March 14, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have to be title favorites with this whole team rounding out to be shooters now 😍 — Jp Stevenson🤠 (@jp24s47) March 14, 2021

Been a while .. kids haven’t been out in over year.. 1st place they want to go to.. a #nets game! @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/fNuSqAlmNN — JJ Cruz (@Jengabcel) March 13, 2021

The Nets are now victorious in 12 of their last 13 games, dating back to February 10th. Brooklyn continues to build team chemistry, and as they find their offensive rhythm, the rest of the league is taking cover. The Pistons shocked the Nets in their first meeting this season, but Brooklyn was having no part of that today.

Here are more reactions to James Harden and co. earning their 26th win:

James Harden closed out the Pistons in clutch time 🔥



He scored the Nets' last 10 points to seal the W. pic.twitter.com/fFF0uQf9uJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 14, 2021

Thank god for James Harden 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wj0o1tszVF — Jac Manuell (KD liked my tweet) (@TheJManJBT) March 14, 2021

"One of the reasons I came here is for these fans"



-James Harden — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 14, 2021

JAMES HARDEN



M

V

P pic.twitter.com/61luBIs9tv — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiClaxton) March 14, 2021

James Harden finished with 24 points and passes Larry Bird to sit at 34th on the NBA's All Time Scoring list. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 14, 2021