Detroit Pistons' Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Detroit Pistons are making great progress on their rebuilding mission. They have a plethora of young talent and are well on their way to re-entering the NBA playoffs in the coming years. They have had high draft selections over the last few years and are building around the young core of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes and more.

They had two early first-round picks in the 2022 draft and are expected to be better than last year this season. However, they are still not ready to make a run at the play-in tournament. The Pistons had the league's third-worst record at 23-59 and pushing for a high seed isn't a reasonable goal. Even if they make the play-in games, they are statistically expected to lose and would also lose a chance at another lottery pick next summer.

The Pistons are better off developing their young guns and eventually make the push for the play-in or playoffs in a few years. The franchise might decide to tank another season for the future.

They will attend the 17th edition of the Las Vegas Summer League. They do not take part in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League.

Detroit Pistons' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Detroit Pistons announce their 2022 draftees Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

The Detroit Pistons have arguably the most stacked squad in the summer league because they are practically playing their regular-season roster. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Isaiah Livers and Saben Lee are all on the roster. All were selected in either 2020 or 2021.

The summer league lineup will also be headlined by their 2022 draft selections, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Ivey was selected fifth and Duren was chosen 13th.

Here is the Detroit Pistons' summer league roster:

Player Name: Position: Cade Cunningham Guard Killian Hayes Guard Braxton Key Forward Isaiah Livers Forward Charlie Moore Guard Jaden Ivey Guard Justin Turner Guard Jules Bernard Guard Kameron McGusty Guard Isaiah Stewart Center Kyle Foster Guard Stanley Umude Guard Saben Lee Guard Anthony Tarke Forward Saddiq Bey Forward Buddy Boeheim Guard Jimmy Boeheim Forward Balsa Koprivica Center

Moreover, three players from the NBA G League are also part of the roster: Anthony Tarke, Justin Turner and Braxton Key. Tarke and Turner are part of the Pistons' affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, while Key on a two-way contract.

Balsa Koprivica was the 57th overall pick in 2021 and played in Serbia for Partizan Belgrade in the AdmiralBet ABA League.

Player development coach and assistant Jordan Brink will coach the Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Detroit Pistons Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Thursday, 7/7/2022, 12:00 AM ET Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons ESPN Saturday, 7/9/2022, 6:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards ESPN2 Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 9:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers NBA TV Thursday, 7/14/2022, 5:30 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons NBA TV

The Pistons will play three Eastern Conference rivals and one West coast team. Along with national coverage on NBA TV, ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN and ESPN2, will televise the games.

All four of Detroit's games will be at the Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

