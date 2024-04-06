Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Saturday night Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game showcases two of the Eastern Conference's lower-ranked teams. Despite both teams being out of playoff contention, the matchup promises excitement and is a must-watch, especially with only four games on the schedule.

The Nets, who have won four of their last six games, were eliminated from playoff contention after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Pistons earlier this week. Their most recent victory was a hard-fought 115-111 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off a 108-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, which brought them to a 13-64 which is the worst in the league.

The Pistons have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have seven games remaining in their season. They are poised to receive another top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, while the Nets do not have any picks this year.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Detroit Pistons injury report for April 6

In today's Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game, Detroit's guard Cade Cunningham (possible rest), guard Quentin Grimes (knee), forward Taj Gibson (hamstring), and forward Simone Fontecchio (toe) are all listed as questionable.

Player Status Injury Cade Cunningham Questionable Possible rest Quentin Grimes Questionable Knee injury Taj Gibson Questionable Hamstring injury Simone Fontecchio Questionable Toe injury Ausar Thompson Out for season Blood clot Isaiah Stewart Out for season Hamstring injury Stanley Umude Out for season Right ankle fracture Quentin Grimes Out for season Right knee injury

What happened to Cade Cunningham?

Cade Cunningham sat out two consecutive games following a streak of three games played. His absence has been attributed to the management of a left knee injury.

When active, Cunningham has been strong for the Pistons this season, averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over 62 games.

Brooklyn Nets injury report for April 6

For the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets game, the Nets' injury report lists Cam Johnson as doubtful due to a left big toe sprain, while Dennis Smith Jr and Cam Johnson are doubtful. Jacob Gilyard, Keon Johnson and Jaylen Martin are out with G-League assignments.

Dariq Whitehead, Keita Bates-Diop and Ben Simmons are out for the rest of the year.

Player Status Injury Cam Johnson Doubtful Left big toe sprain Dennis Smith Jr. Doubtful Right hip synovitis Jacob Gilyard G League - Keon Johnson G League - Jaylen Martin G League - Dariq Whitehead Out Season-ending injury Keita Bates-Diop Out Season-ending injury Ben Simmons Out Season-ending injury

What happened to Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is set to miss the remainder of the season because of his problems.

Earlier this season, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Simmons would utilize the remainder of the season to consult with specialists and explore treatment options for a pinched nerve in his lower back, an issue that has been lingering for him.

Simmons has only played 15 games this season, and while he was once considered a potential cornerstone for the franchise following the trade that brought him from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden, his impact has yet to materialize as expected for Brooklyn.