Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Detroit Pistons head to American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. This will be the season’s second game between the Pistons and the Mavs. They last played against each other on Jan. 31, the Pistons won that game 117-102.

Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons, recording 40 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren were also key for the Pistons, and they scored 33 points in the win while shooting a combined 65% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks relied on Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington as the two combined for 50 points in the losing effort. Dallas was let down by its bench with Naji Marshall being the only one to score more than five points. Three players were also held scoreless.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for March 21

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons don’t have any key players missing for the game against the Mavericks. However, they’ll still have to make a few adjustments. Ron Harper Jr. (G League), Jaden Ivey (left fibula), Daniss Jenkins (G League), Bobi Klintman (G League) and Tolu Smith (G League) are all listed as out against Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will have to make a ton of adjustments for their game against Detroit. Anthony Davis (left adductor), Dante Exum (left hand), Daniel Gafford (right knee), Kyrie Irving (ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle), Caleb Martin (right hip) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist) are all out against the Pistons. Furthermore, Brandon Williams (low back) is listed as probable.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth charts

The Detroit Pistons are expected to start Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cade Cunningham Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Simone Fontecchio Isaiah Stewart Marcus Sasser Lindy Waters III



Paul Reed

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth charts

The Mavericks are expected to start Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington and Kai Jones.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Brandon Williams Klay Thompson Naji Marshall P.J. Washington Kai Jones Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Max Christie Kessler Edwards Dwight Powell











