Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors were back at home on Saturday to welcome the Detroit Pistons after going 4-1 in their five-game road trip. It was also the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Pistons seeking their first win against Golden State since Jan. 4, 2023.

Coach JB Bickerstaff stuck with his usual starting five of Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. The Pistons have been playing great this season and are set to make the playoffs after a historically bad campaign last year.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr had a starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quentin Post. The Warriors have been rolling since acquiring Butler from the Heat with an impressive record of 10-2 since his debut last month.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tobias Harris 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 18 0-6 0-2 3-3 1 Ausar Thompson 4 3 0 0 0 4 3 12 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 6 1 1 1 0 0 0 15 2-6 1-4 1-2 -2 Jalen Duren 11 11 1 0 0 0 2 16 5-9 0-0 1-3 -4 Cade Cunningham 7 3 3 1 1 3 0 18 2-7 0-1 3-3 10 Simone Fontecchio 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Ronald Holland II 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 2-3 0-1 0-0 2 Isaiah Stewart 7 2 0 0 0 1 3 6 2-2 0-0 3-3 4 Dennis Schroder 8 0 2 1 0 1 2 11 4-6 0-1 0-0 1 Malik Beasley 4 1 1 2 1 0 2 13 1-6 0-3 2-2 2 Lindy Waters III DNP Paul Reed DNP Marcus Sasser DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 4 4 2 1 1 2 0 16 1-4 1-4 1-2 -3 Jimmy Butler III 9 6 2 0 1 2 0 17 3-6 0-0 3-4 -7 Quinten Post 4 1 1 1 0 0 3 14 2-6 0-3 0-0 -3 Stephen Curry 11 2 2 1 0 2 0 17 3-9 1-6 4-4 1 Moses Moody 7 4 2 2 0 2 1 16 1-6 1-4 4-4 -3 Kevon Looney 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-2 -2 Gui Santos 11 3 0 0 0 0 3 10 3-4 1-1 4-5 0 Buddy Hield 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 9 1-3 0-2 1-2 4 Gary Payton II 2 1 1 1 0 0 2 10 0-1 0-0 2-2 4 Pat Spencer 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Braxton Key DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Brandin Podziemski DNP Taran Armstrong DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

