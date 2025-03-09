  • home icon
Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 09, 2025 03:13 GMT
Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 8. (Photo: IMAGN)
Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 8. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors were back at home on Saturday to welcome the Detroit Pistons after going 4-1 in their five-game road trip. It was also the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Pistons seeking their first win against Golden State since Jan. 4, 2023.

Coach JB Bickerstaff stuck with his usual starting five of Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. The Pistons have been playing great this season and are set to make the playoffs after a historically bad campaign last year.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr had a starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quentin Post. The Warriors have been rolling since acquiring Butler from the Heat with an impressive record of 10-2 since his debut last month.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tobias Harris3320001180-60-23-31
Ausar Thompson4300043122-50-00-01
Tim Hardaway Jr.6111000152-61-41-2-2
Jalen Duren111110002165-90-01-3-4
Cade Cunningham7331130182-70-13-310
Simone Fontecchio000000340-00-00-01
Ronald Holland II410100062-30-10-02
Isaiah Stewart720001362-20-03-34
Dennis Schroder8021012114-60-10-01
Malik Beasley4112102131-60-32-22
Lindy Waters IIIDNP
Paul ReedDNP
Marcus SasserDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green4421120161-41-41-2-3
Jimmy Butler III9620120173-60-03-4-7
Quinten Post4111003142-60-30-0-3
Stephen Curry11221020173-91-64-41
Moses Moody7422021161-61-44-4-3
Kevon Looney021001360-00-00-00
Trayce Jackson-Davis001010020-00-00-2-2
Gui Santos11300003103-41-14-50
Buddy Hield310110091-30-21-24
Gary Payton II2111002100-10-02-24
Pat Spencer000001120-00-00-0-7
Braxton KeyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Brandin PodziemskiDNP
Taran ArmstrongDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

