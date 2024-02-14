Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 13, 2024

The Detroit Pistons played against the LA Lakers for the second and final time this season on Tuesday. Detroit looked to be more competitive after they were drubbed 133-107 in the first meeting. The Pistons have been playing solid basketball and gave the LA Clippers a good fight on Saturday before going down 112-106.
The Lakers, however, refused to give the Pistons any kind of hope right off the bat. LA raced to an early 34-24 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The home team led 71-48 after the first 24 minutes of the game behind Anthony Davis’ 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Detroit battled much better in the third quarter with Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey showing improved performances. Still, the LA Lakers had a sizable 99-79 advantage heading into the final period. AD’s two-way dominance had the Pistons looking out of sorts.
The fourth quarter was more of the same story as the Lakers continued their dominance over the Pistons. Detroit would come up with a couple of solid plays but could not consistently do damage. LA toyed with the visitors and eventually finished the job, winning 125-111.
Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game player stats
Detroit Pistons game player stats
Five Detroit Pistons players scored at least 10 points led by rookie Ausar Thompson's 19. Cade Cunningham badly struggled, scoring 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Jalen Duren, who has played well over the past month, couldn't get himself going and finished with eight points, eight rebounds and one steal.
Below are the Pistons' game player stats:
LA Lakers game player stats
LeBron James had an efficient night dropping 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-6 from deep. It was Anthony Davis, though, who set the tone on both ends of the floor for LA. The All-Star big man tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in only 28 minutes.
See here for the Lakers' game player stats:
Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game player ratings
(No advanced player ratings yet as of this writing)
Detroit Pistons game player ratings
LA Lakers game player ratings
Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!