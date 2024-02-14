  • home icon
  Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 13, 2024

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 13, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 14, 2024 06:33 GMT
The Detroit Pistons played against the LA Lakers for the second and final time this season on Tuesday. Detroit looked to be more competitive after they were drubbed 133-107 in the first meeting. The Pistons have been playing solid basketball and gave the LA Clippers a good fight on Saturday before going down 112-106.

The Lakers, however, refused to give the Pistons any kind of hope right off the bat. LA raced to an early 34-24 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The home team led 71-48 after the first 24 minutes of the game behind Anthony Davis’ 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Detroit battled much better in the third quarter with Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey showing improved performances. Still, the LA Lakers had a sizable 99-79 advantage heading into the final period. AD’s two-way dominance had the Pistons looking out of sorts.

The fourth quarter was more of the same story as the Lakers continued their dominance over the Pistons. Detroit would come up with a couple of solid plays but could not consistently do damage. LA toyed with the visitors and eventually finished the job, winning 125-111.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game player stats

Detroit Pistons game player stats

Five Detroit Pistons players scored at least 10 points led by rookie Ausar Thompson's 19. Cade Cunningham badly struggled, scoring 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Jalen Duren, who has played well over the past month, couldn't get himself going and finished with eight points, eight rebounds and one steal.

Below are the Pistons' game player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Simon Fontecchio8440003-62-40-2-19
Ausar Thompson19201019-131-20-0-8
Jalen Duren8801014-90-00-0-16
Cade Cunningham12770004-150-24-4-17
Jaden Ivey15252125-161-64-4-7
Troy Brown Jr.7420003-71-30-0-3
Mike Muscala0001000-20-20-0+6
James Wiseman18920118-120-02-3+2
Malachi Flynn0100000-00-00-0+3
Evan Fournier13412024-92-53-4-10
Shake Milton8 6 50014-90-10-0-1
Marcus Sasser3 3 51021-101-30-00
Tosan Evbuomwan
DNP

LA Lakers game player stats

LeBron James had an efficient night dropping 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-6 from deep. It was Anthony Davis, though, who set the tone on both ends of the floor for LA. The All-Star big man tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in only 28 minutes.

See here for the Lakers' game player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis201440616-121-37-7+12
Rui Hachimura15520007-100-21-4+13
LeBron James25180049-153-64-4+9
D'Angelo Russell21230138-184-91-2+7
Austin Reaves15761123-92-57-7+25
Taurean Prince8511103-52-30-1+6
Christian Wood11401104-71-22-2-1
Max Lewis0000000-00-00-0-6
Jaxson Hayes2711110-00-02-2+5
Colin Castleton0 0 00000-00-00-0-5
Spencer Dinwiddie6 2 72042-61-51-1+5
Jalen Hood-Schifino2 0 00001-20-00-0-3

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game player ratings

