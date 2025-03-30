Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 30 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves play Sunday night’s game at the Target Center, welcoming the Detroit Pistons, before traveling for their last road trip for the 2024-2025 regular season. Cade Cunningham and co. already won the only other matchup between these two teams earlier in January, making tonight’s clash a must-win for the hosts to even the season series at one game apiece.

The first Wolves-Pistons clash of the 2024-2025 season took place at the Little Caesars Arena on January 4. The contest witnessed Anthony Edwards erupting for a season-high performance, scoring 53 points on 16-31 FG and 10-15 3FG. Unfortunately, Edwards didn’t receive substantial help from his teammates, resulting in JB Bickerstaff’s boys securing a 119-105 victory.

Cunningham led the charge for Detroit, scoring 40 points just above 50% FG. Tobias Harris (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Ausar Thompson (10 points, 10 rebounds) also had notable contributions, with both starters recording double-doubles.

The Pistons are coming off a huge win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing the #1 Eastern Conference team without Cunningham. Despite the convincing win, the Wolves will remain favorites to emerge victorious in case the first-time All-Star sits out for a second consecutive matchup.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 30

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons are expected to start Marcus Sasser, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Jalen Duren.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Marcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Simone Fontecchio Jalen Duren Daniss Jenkins Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Lindy Waters III Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed Tolu Smith

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ projected starting lineup includes Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Joe Ingles Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Leonard Miller Luka Garza Bones Hyland

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Mar. 30

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons have added their best player – Cade Cunningham – to the injury report as “doubtful” for tonight’s matchup due to a calf contusion. The Pistons have also featured Tobias Harris (Achilles) and Dennis Schroder (quadriceps) in the report, listing them as “probable.”

Lastly, Jade Ivey is set to be sidelined, sitting out due to a broken fibula in his left leg.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fairly fit for the Detroit Pistons clash with no key pieces added to the injury report. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only addition, listed as “questionable” due to soreness in his right groin.

