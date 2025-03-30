Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons — each fighting to improve their playoff seeding — play in an East vs. West Conference showdown at the Target Center on Sunday night. The Pistons vs. Timberwolves matchup will close their regular season series, currently led by Detroit after their 119-105 win in January.

Minnesota is on a purple patch, with 10 wins in its last 13 games. The eighth-placed team in the West has an almost healthy roster and could roll out its predominant starting five against the Pistons. The Timberwolves — led by veteran forward Julius Randle — are coming off a 129-104 Phoenix Suns win on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have also saved their most vigorous play down for the season's final stretch, winning five of their last six games. Detroit snatched a 133-122 win over conference leaders Cleveland in their recent outing despite losing Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to injuries.

Here's a look at our prediction and betting tips for this East vs. West showdown with the NBA playoffs just around the corner.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Timberwolves host the Pistons at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Streaming is available on League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-290) vs. Pistons (+240)

Odds: Timberwolves (-7.5) vs. Pistons (+7.5)

Total: Timberwolves (o225.5 -105) vs. Pistons (u225.5 -115)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Detroit Pistons are portraying the role of 'Comeback Kings' this NBA season, from a 15th-place finish in 2023-24 to a playoff hopeful in the Eastern Conference standings in 2024-25.

The fifth-seeded Pistons - despite injury woes - are on a three-game winning streak and look to extend it in Minnesota. However, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey's absences could haunt Detroit against a near-full-strength Timberwolves unit.

Terrance Shannon Jr. is the lone listing on Minnesota's injury report entering Thursday's contest. Given that they could play with a healthy regular starting lineup, the Timberwolves are a heavy favorite to win against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Julius Randle C: Rudy Gobert

Pistons

PG: Tim Hardaway Jr. SG: Malik Beasley SF: Ausar Thompson PF: Simone Fontecchio C: Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 12 Points (+125)

Tip 2: Malik Beasley OVER 4 3-Pointers (+105)

Tip 3: Timberwolves Moneyline (-290)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Detroit Pistons - plagued with injuries of late - will be without their top two players, Cunningham and Ivey. With a hungry Timberwolves squad hungry to bolster their playoff seeding, Minnesota is likely to outdo the Pistons.

Conversely, Detroit will look to maintain their newfound purple patch to improve on their playoff seeding. They enter Sunday's contest within striking distance of the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings.

