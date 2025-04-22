Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 21, | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 22, 2025 00:07 GMT
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks - Game Two - Source: Getty
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks - Game Two - Source: Getty

The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons on Monday night for Game 2 of their first-round series. This past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks took Game 1 by defeating the Knicks 123-112.

Ad

Though the Pistons succeeded in limiting the Knicks to 38.5% shooting from deep in Game 1, New York still shot an impressive 52.7% from the field. Four of their five starters finished with double-digit scoring, led by Jalen Brunson's 34-point game. Still, this series promises to be a thrilling slugfest between the star-laden Knicks and the young, promising Detroit team.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tobias Harris510001010:212-31-10-0+3
Ausar Thompson42000017:112-30-00-0-1
Jalen Duren42001007:112-20-00-0-1
Cade Cunningham850002010:214-60-00-0+3
Tim Hardaway Jr.01100117:110-20-10-0-1
Malik Beasley00000003:100-00-00-0+4
Paul Reed0 0 000003:100-10-00-0+4
Dennis Schroder0 1 100003:100-10-10-0+4
Ad

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby200100010:211-50-30-0-3
Josh Hart022000010:210-20-00-0-3
Karl-Anthony Towns62000007:113-30-00-0+1
Mikal Bridges6 2 0101110:213-60-30-0-3
Jalen Brunson4 1 2101010:212-40-10-0-3
Mitchell Robinson0 0 000003:100-00-00-0-4
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications