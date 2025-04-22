Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 21, | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons on Monday night for Game 2 of their first-round series. This past Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks took Game 1 by defeating the Knicks 123-112.

Though the Pistons succeeded in limiting the Knicks to 38.5% shooting from deep in Game 1, New York still shot an impressive 52.7% from the field. Four of their five starters finished with double-digit scoring, led by Jalen Brunson's 34-point game. Still, this series promises to be a thrilling slugfest between the star-laden Knicks and the young, promising Detroit team.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tobias Harris 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 10:21 2-3 1-1 0-0 +3 Ausar Thompson 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 7:11 2-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Jalen Duren 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 7:11 2-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Cade Cunningham 8 5 0 0 0 2 0 10:21 4-6 0-0 0-0 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 7:11 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Malik Beasley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:10 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Paul Reed 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:10 0-1 0-0 0-0 +4 Dennis Schroder 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3:10 0-1 0-1 0-0 +4

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 10:21 1-5 0-3 0-0 -3 Josh Hart 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 10:21 0-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Karl-Anthony Towns 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 7:11 3-3 0-0 0-0 +1 Mikal Bridges 6 2 0 1 0 1 1 10:21 3-6 0-3 0-0 -3 Jalen Brunson 4 1 2 1 0 1 0 10:21 2-4 0-1 0-0 -3 Mitchell Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:10 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More