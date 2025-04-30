Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 30, 2025 01:01 GMT
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Detroit Pistons visited Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. The Pistons needed a win to keep their season alive, while the Knicks were one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't change his starting five, featuring Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. The Pistons could have entered Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, but a controversial non-call at the end of Game 4 prevented it from happening.

Meanwhile, coach Tom Thibodeau stuck to his usual starting lineup consisting of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Knicks win, they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic series in the next round.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5

Pistons

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tobias Harris10610312214-72-30-01
Ausar Thompson10300200134-60-12-62
Tim Hardaway Jr.5420000181-60-43-3-3
Jalen Duren3520103121-30-01-213
Cade Cunningham4320033162-80-20-09
Paul Reed010402180-10-00-0-9
Ronald Holland II210001240-20-12-2-4
Dennis Schroder9020012134-91-30-0-6
Malik Beasley6000000142-42-40-0-8
Simone FontecchioDNP
Lindy Waters IIIDNP
Bobi KlintmanDNP
Isaiah StewartDNP
Marcus SasserDNP
Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Mikal Bridges2220102181-40-10-0-5
OG Anunoby11510300195-101-20-02
Karl-Anthony Towns11400002174-91-12-3-3
Jalen Brunson6240032191-70-24-72
Josh Hart9541223194-71-30-04
Mitchell Robinson7900122113-60-01-23
Cameron Payne200000151-20-10-0-1
Miles McBride2001000111-40-20-03
P.J. TuckerDNP
Precious AchiuwaDNP
Ariel HukportiDNP
Delon WrightDNP
Landry ShametDNP
Tyler KolekDNP
Pacome DadietDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

