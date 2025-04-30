Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Detroit Pistons visited Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. The Pistons needed a win to keep their season alive, while the Knicks were one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Ad

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't change his starting five, featuring Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. The Pistons could have entered Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, but a controversial non-call at the end of Game 4 prevented it from happening.

Meanwhile, coach Tom Thibodeau stuck to his usual starting lineup consisting of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Knicks win, they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic series in the next round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5

Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tobias Harris 10 6 1 0 3 1 2 21 4-7 2-3 0-0 1 Ausar Thompson 10 3 0 0 2 0 0 13 4-6 0-1 2-6 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 4 2 0 0 0 0 18 1-6 0-4 3-3 -3 Jalen Duren 3 5 2 0 1 0 3 12 1-3 0-0 1-2 13 Cade Cunningham 4 3 2 0 0 3 3 16 2-8 0-2 0-0 9 Paul Reed 0 1 0 4 0 2 1 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Ronald Holland II 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 0-2 0-1 2-2 -4 Dennis Schroder 9 0 2 0 0 1 2 13 4-9 1-3 0-0 -6 Malik Beasley 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 2-4 2-4 0-0 -8 Simone Fontecchio DNP Lindy Waters III DNP Bobi Klintman DNP Isaiah Stewart DNP Marcus Sasser DNP

Ad

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Mikal Bridges 2 2 2 0 1 0 2 18 1-4 0-1 0-0 -5 OG Anunoby 11 5 1 0 3 0 0 19 5-10 1-2 0-0 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 11 4 0 0 0 0 2 17 4-9 1-1 2-3 -3 Jalen Brunson 6 2 4 0 0 3 2 19 1-7 0-2 4-7 2 Josh Hart 9 5 4 1 2 2 3 19 4-7 1-3 0-0 4 Mitchell Robinson 7 9 0 0 1 2 2 11 3-6 0-0 1-2 3 Cameron Payne 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Miles McBride 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 11 1-4 0-2 0-0 3 P.J. Tucker DNP Precious Achiuwa DNP Ariel Hukporti DNP Delon Wright DNP Landry Shamet DNP Tyler Kolek DNP Pacome Dadiet DNP

Ad

Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More