Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Detroit Pistons visited Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. The Pistons needed a win to keep their season alive, while the Knicks were one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't change his starting five, featuring Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. The Pistons could have entered Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, but a controversial non-call at the end of Game 4 prevented it from happening.
Meanwhile, coach Tom Thibodeau stuck to his usual starting lineup consisting of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Knicks win, they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic series in the next round.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5
Pistons
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Tobias Harris
10
6
1
0
3
1
2
21
4-7
2-3
0-0
1
Ausar Thompson
10
3
0
0
2
0
0
13
4-6
0-1
2-6
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
5
4
2
0
0
0
0
18
1-6
0-4
3-3
-3
Jalen Duren
3
5
2
0
1
0
3
12
1-3
0-0
1-2
13
Cade Cunningham
4
3
2
0
0
3
3
16
2-8
0-2
0-0
9
Paul Reed
0
1
0
4
0
2
1
8
0-1
0-0
0-0
-9
Ronald Holland II
2
1
0
0
0
1
2
4
0-2
0-1
2-2
-4
Dennis Schroder
9
0
2
0
0
1
2
13
4-9
1-3
0-0
-6
Malik Beasley
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
2-4
2-4
0-0
-8
Simone Fontecchio
DNP
Lindy Waters III
DNP
Bobi Klintman
DNP
Isaiah Stewart
DNP
Marcus Sasser
DNP
Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Mikal Bridges
2
2
2
0
1
0
2
18
1-4
0-1
0-0
-5
OG Anunoby
11
5
1
0
3
0
0
19
5-10
1-2
0-0
2
Karl-Anthony Towns
11
4
0
0
0
0
2
17
4-9
1-1
2-3
-3
Jalen Brunson
6
2
4
0
0
3
2
19
1-7
0-2
4-7
2
Josh Hart
9
5
4
1
2
2
3
19
4-7
1-3
0-0
4
Mitchell Robinson
7
9
0
0
1
2
2
11
3-6
0-0
1-2
3
Cameron Payne
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
1-2
0-1
0-0
-1
Miles McBride
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
11
1-4
0-2
0-0
3
P.J. Tucker
DNP
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
Delon Wright
DNP
Landry Shamet
DNP
Tyler Kolek
DNP
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
