Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks player stats and box scores for April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks kicked off their first-round playoff series on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ad
New York is the third seed of the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. Led by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the East. Meanwhile, Detroit (44-38) snagged the No. 6 spot via a late-season surge, winning 19 of their last 31 games.
Game 2 will be on Monday before the series shifts to Detroit on Thursday and Sunday for Games 3 and 4.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks player stats and box scores
Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores
Ad
Trending
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
Tobias Harris
9
2
0
0
1
0
Ausar Thompson
3
1
0
0
0
1
Jalen Duren
0
0
0
0
0
1
Cade Cunningham
2
2
4
0
0
1
Tim Hardaway Jr.
4
2
1
1
0
1
Malik Beasley
6
0
1
1
1
1
Isaiah Stewart
2
3
0
0
0
0
Dennis Schröder
1
0
0
0
0
0
Ronald Holland II
0
1
0
0
0
0
Ad
New York Knicks player stats and box scores
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
OG Anunoby
12
3
0
1
0
0
Josh Hart
0
3
2
0
0
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
0
1
1
1
1
0
Mikal Bridges
6
1
1
0
0
0
Jalen Brunson
7
1
2
0
0
1
Landry Shamet
0
0
0
0
0
1
Mitchell Robinson
2
1
0
0
0
0
Miles McBride
0
1
0
0
0
0
Ad
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.