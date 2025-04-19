Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks player stats and box scores for April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks kicked off their first-round playoff series on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad

New York is the third seed of the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. Led by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the East. Meanwhile, Detroit (44-38) snagged the No. 6 spot via a late-season surge, winning 19 of their last 31 games.

Game 2 will be on Monday before the series shifts to Detroit on Thursday and Sunday for Games 3 and 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks player stats and box scores

Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Tobias Harris 9 2 0 0 1 0 Ausar Thompson 3 1 0 0 0 1 Jalen Duren 0 0 0 0 0 1 Cade Cunningham 2 2 4 0 0 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 4 2 1 1 0 1 Malik Beasley 6 0 1 1 1 1 Isaiah Stewart 2 3 0 0 0 0 Dennis Schröder 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ronald Holland II 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ad

New York Knicks player stats and box scores

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO OG Anunoby 12 3 0 1 0 0 Josh Hart 0 3 2 0 0 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 0 1 1 1 1 0 Mikal Bridges 6 1 1 0 0 0 Jalen Brunson 7 1 2 0 0 1 Landry Shamet 0 0 0 0 0 1 Mitchell Robinson 2 1 0 0 0 0 Miles McBride 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More