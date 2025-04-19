Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks player stats and box scores for April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 19, 2025 22:50 GMT
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
No. 3-seeded New York Knicks hosted the No. 6 Detroit Pistons in Game 1 on Saturday (Image source: Getty)

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks kicked off their first-round playoff series on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York is the third seed of the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. Led by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the East. Meanwhile, Detroit (44-38) snagged the No. 6 spot via a late-season surge, winning 19 of their last 31 games.

Game 2 will be on Monday before the series shifts to Detroit on Thursday and Sunday for Games 3 and 4.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks player stats and box scores

Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Tobias Harris920010
Ausar Thompson310001
Jalen Duren000001
Cade Cunningham224001
Tim Hardaway Jr.421101
Malik Beasley601111
Isaiah Stewart230000
Dennis Schröder100000
Ronald Holland II010000
New York Knicks player stats and box scores

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
OG Anunoby1230100
Josh Hart032001
Karl-Anthony Towns011110
Mikal Bridges611000
Jalen Brunson712001
Landry Shamet000001
Mitchell Robinson210000
Miles McBride010000
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
