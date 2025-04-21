Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs continue on Monday as the Detroit Pistons take on the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round series at Madison Square Garden. In Game 1 on Saturday, the Pistons came close to pulling off an upset but were ultimately undone by a devastating 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, which sealed the win for the Knicks.
Detroit had built a lead of up to nine points at one stage, but their inexperience in high-stakes playoff moments showed as they struggled to execute down the stretch. Still, the Pistons can take positives from their performance. They know that with a bit more discipline and sharper execution in the final minutes, they have a real shot at evening the series.
Turnovers were a major issue for Detroit in Game 1 as they committed 19 miscues that led to 25 points for the Knicks. Cleaning up those mistakes will be a key focus for Cade Cunningham and company heading into Game 2, and it’s a fixable area.
On the other side, the Knicks dominated the paint, outscoring the Pistons 62-46 inside and shooting a solid 38.5% from 3-point range. However, one area of concern for head coach Tom Thibodeau is perimeter defense. The Pistons shot an impressive 46.9% from beyond the arc in Game 1, which kept them in control for much of the contest.
If the Knicks want to protect home court in Game 2, they'll need to tighten up 3 three-point defense and prevent Detroit from getting into a rhythm from deep.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Apr. 21
Detroit Pistons injury report
The Detroit Pistons have two players on the injury report ahead of Games 2. Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is questionable. The team's backup center exited Game 1 in the fourth quarter after re-aggravating his injury. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture) will continue to remain sidelined.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks don't have any injuries and will have all the players available to play.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 21
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
