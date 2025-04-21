  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • New York Knicks
  • Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 21, 2025 13:00 GMT
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credit: Imagn)
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credit: Imagn)

The NBA playoffs continue on Monday as the Detroit Pistons take on the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round series at Madison Square Garden. In Game 1 on Saturday, the Pistons came close to pulling off an upset but were ultimately undone by a devastating 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, which sealed the win for the Knicks.

Ad

Detroit had built a lead of up to nine points at one stage, but their inexperience in high-stakes playoff moments showed as they struggled to execute down the stretch. Still, the Pistons can take positives from their performance. They know that with a bit more discipline and sharper execution in the final minutes, they have a real shot at evening the series.

Turnovers were a major issue for Detroit in Game 1 as they committed 19 miscues that led to 25 points for the Knicks. Cleaning up those mistakes will be a key focus for Cade Cunningham and company heading into Game 2, and it’s a fixable area.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other side, the Knicks dominated the paint, outscoring the Pistons 62-46 inside and shooting a solid 38.5% from 3-point range. However, one area of concern for head coach Tom Thibodeau is perimeter defense. The Pistons shot an impressive 46.9% from beyond the arc in Game 1, which kept them in control for much of the contest.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If the Knicks want to protect home court in Game 2, they'll need to tighten up 3 three-point defense and prevent Detroit from getting into a rhythm from deep.

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Apr. 21

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons have two players on the injury report ahead of Games 2. Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is questionable. The team's backup center exited Game 1 in the fourth quarter after re-aggravating his injury. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture) will continue to remain sidelined.

New York Knicks injury report

Ad

The Knicks don't have any injuries and will have all the players available to play.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 21

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGCade CunninghamDennis SchroderMarcus Sasser
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik BeasleyMarcus Sasser
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland IITim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisSimone FontecchioLindy Waters III
CJalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed
Ad

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen BrunsonMiles McBrideCameron Payne
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell RobinsonPrecious Achiuwa
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications