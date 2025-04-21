Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Detroit Pistons will take on the New York Knicks in game two of the Eastern Conference’s first round. The Pistons lost game one 112-123 following a fourth quarter flurry from the New York Knicks.

Ad

The team will now go to Madison Square Garden on Monday to play their second game of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Pistons haven’t won an NBA playoff game since 2008 and are desperate to end their drought. As such, expect Cade Cunningham and Co. to play for the win on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Pistons-Knicks game will take place at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be broadcast live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pistons (+210) vs Knicks (-258)

Odds: Pistons (+6.5) vs. Knicks (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o221 -110) vs. Knicks (u221 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Preview

Ad

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby were key in the Knicks’ game one win over the Pistons. Brunson recorded a game-high 34 points and eight assists. Towns finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Lastly, Anunoby scored 23 points with seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Pistons relied on Cade Cunningham, who finished his night with 21 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. Tobias Harris recorded a team-high 26 points. Malik Beasley was also key, scoring 20 points off the bench. Most of what the Pistons did on Saturday worked as they headed into the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead.

Ad

Unfortunately, the team fell apart in the fourth and was outscored by 19 points while committing six turnovers. Detroit will need to take better care of the ball and make their shots count during the final stretch if they hope to steal game two from New York.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineup

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Ad

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: Josh Hart | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cade Cunningham’s assist prop is set at 9.5 for Monday’s game against the Knicks. He dished out 12 assists in the first game and will be relied on to run Detroit’s offense for the rest of the series. Cunningham ended the regular season recording 9.1 assists per game.

Defenders will guard Cade more tightly during the playoffs, so he’ll move the ball around more often. As such, it would be better to bet on him to go over his assists prop on Monday

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns’ rebounds prop for Monday is set at 11.5. Towns has been one of the best rebounders in the league this season, recording 12.8 per game. So, it could pay off to bet on KAT going over his rebounds prop on Monday.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction

The Detroit Pistons gave the New York Knicks a run for their money on Saturday. Unfortunately, the team didn’t have the legs to keep their performance levels up in the fourth and collapsed late. Unless the Pistons can figure out a way around that, expect the Knicks to win in what should be a tightly contested game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More