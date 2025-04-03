  • home icon
  Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 03, 2025 02:22 GMT
Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2. (Photo: IMAGN)
Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but didn't take it easy against the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons. The Thunder coaching staff didn't rest their starters in a no-bearing game at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Coach Mark Daigneault used a starting five consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. With less than two weeks before the playoffs, the Thunder preferred staying sharp for their first-round matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pistons continued to miss Cunningham, who is dealing with a calf injury. He's not set to miss the playoffs, with Detroit just being cautious with their superstar guard. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff fetched a starting lineup featuring Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.

Detroit Pistons vs. OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tobias Harris211000271-30-00-0-14
Ausar Thompson511112171-20-03-3-8
Tim Hardaway Jr.801000183-52-30-0-9
Jalen Duren340002080-20-03-4-11
Dennis Schroder4010000101-40-12-2-15
Simone Fontecchio201010040-10-02-22
Lindy Waters III000000140-10-10-0-5
Paul Reed310001231-10-01-1-1
Malik Beasley000000060-30-20-0-5
Tolu SmithDNP
Ronald Holland IIDNP
Bobi KlintmanDNP
Isaiah StewartDNP
Marcus SasserDNP
Daniss JenkinsDNP
Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren921220273-40-13-312
Jalen Williams530010172-31-20-012
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander15221211125-60-05-614
Luguentz Dort320000281-31-30-09
Cason Wallace402100172-20-00-012
Dillon Jones001110050-10-00-02
Kenrich Williams411100052-30-10-02
Isaiah Hartenstein111000250-00-01-21
Isaiah Joe000000030-10-10-03
Adam FlaglerDNP
Jaylin WilliamsDNP
Branden CarlsonDNP
Alex CarusoDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
