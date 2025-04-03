Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but didn't take it easy against the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons. The Thunder coaching staff didn't rest their starters in a no-bearing game at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.
Coach Mark Daigneault used a starting five consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. With less than two weeks before the playoffs, the Thunder preferred staying sharp for their first-round matchup.
Meanwhile, the Pistons continued to miss Cunningham, who is dealing with a calf injury. He's not set to miss the playoffs, with Detroit just being cautious with their superstar guard. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff fetched a starting lineup featuring Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.
Detroit Pistons vs. OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score
Pistons
Thunder
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
