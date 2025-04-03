Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for April 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but didn't take it easy against the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons. The Thunder coaching staff didn't rest their starters in a no-bearing game at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Coach Mark Daigneault used a starting five consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. With less than two weeks before the playoffs, the Thunder preferred staying sharp for their first-round matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pistons continued to miss Cunningham, who is dealing with a calf injury. He's not set to miss the playoffs, with Detroit just being cautious with their superstar guard. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff fetched a starting lineup featuring Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.

Detroit Pistons vs. OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tobias Harris 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 -14 Ausar Thompson 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 7 1-2 0-0 3-3 -8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 3-5 2-3 0-0 -9 Jalen Duren 3 4 0 0 0 2 0 8 0-2 0-0 3-4 -11 Dennis Schroder 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 10 1-4 0-1 2-2 -15 Simone Fontecchio 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 0-1 0-0 2-2 2 Lindy Waters III 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Paul Reed 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 -1 Malik Beasley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Tolu Smith DNP Ronald Holland II DNP Bobi Klintman DNP Isaiah Stewart DNP Marcus Sasser DNP Daniss Jenkins DNP

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Chet Holmgren 9 2 1 2 2 0 2 7 3-4 0-1 3-3 12 Jalen Williams 5 3 0 0 1 0 1 7 2-3 1-2 0-0 12 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 2 2 1 2 1 1 12 5-6 0-0 5-6 14 Luguentz Dort 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 8 1-3 1-3 0-0 9 Cason Wallace 4 0 2 1 0 0 1 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 12 Dillon Jones 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 Kenrich Williams 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 5 2-3 0-1 0-0 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 Isaiah Joe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Adam Flagler DNP Jaylin Williams DNP Branden Carlson DNP Alex Caruso DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

