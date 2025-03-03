Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Detroit Pistons will travel to Salt Lake City on Monday to take on the Utah Jazz for the second time this season. Detroit has been sensational of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jazz remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings after winning just two of their last seven.

Ad

The Utah Jazz are struggling at the moment with plenty of star talent missing with injuries. Detroit will enter the game as favorites, but a home crowd should help the Utah Jazz to keep the game close in this regular season encounter.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Utah Jazz will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 3, with the game set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. PST).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be available to watch locally on KJZZ and FDSDET. Fans looking to stream the game will also be able to on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (-450) , Jazz (+340)

Spread: Pistons -10.5 (-105) , +10.5 Jazz (-115)

Total (Over/Under): Over 232.5 (-105), Under 232.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz preview

Ad

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris at Little Caesars Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

After winning just 14 games last season, Detroit has done well to turn the corner. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done an exceptional job with this group of players, and is making a solid case for the Coach of the Year award.

Ad

The Pistons are currently in sixth place in the West with a 34-27 record. A win on Monday night would see Detroit solidify their place for an automatic playoff spot. They hold a five-game lead over the Miami Heat and a 5.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic as teams enter the final quarter of the season.

Detroit has won nine of their last 10 games and has an overall 17-13 record on the road. They have won four consecutive road games, and will be eager to keep that streak alive. The Pistons are averaging 114.4 points per game and allowing 113.0.

Ad

Cade Cunningham has been the standout player for the Pistons this season, with the former No. 1 overall pick developing into one of the league's most complete players in his fourth season. Cunningham leads the roster in points (25.2) and assists (9.4) and ranks second in rebounds (6.2) and steals (1.0).

It has been a disappointing season for the Utah Jazz who have struggled to find consistency over the 2024-25 campaign. Will Hardy's team is currently last in the Western Conference standings with a dismal 15-45 record. Utah has won three of their last 10 games and has an 8-23 record at the Delta Center.

Ad

The defense has been a problem area for a Jazz team that is allowing 119.5 ppg to opponents. That number is the highest in the Western Conference.

Injuries have also been a concern for the Jazz throughout the season, and they will go into Monday's clash with several of their big-name stars on the sideline. Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins are all expected to miss the game with injuries.

Ad

The 21-year-old point guard Keyonte George has been called on to play a bigger role over the last few weeks. The second-year player is averaging 31.4 mpg and has put up solid numbers, averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Cade Cunningham has been remarkable on the scoring front, leading the team in points in four of the last seven games. However, Cunningham did record only 15 and 11 points in his last two outings. His point total is set at 25.5 and expect the guard to finish with less than 26 points.

Ad

Utah will turn to Keyonte George as the Jazz look to pull off an unlikely upset. George finished with a game-high 28 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and will be looking to carry that momentum into tonight's game. His point total is set at 17.5, and he should be able to go over that number.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz betting prediction

With so many injuries to deal with, it is hard to see how the Utah Jazz will be able to keep up with a red-hot Detroit Pistons team. Utah has struggled at home, and it is hard to see where they will get points from. Detroit should be able to win this game by double digits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback