"Devil-worshipping son of a b**ch": Former NBA player unleashes explicit rant on Summer Walker’s new 'white zaddy' older boyfriend

Former NBA big man Kwame Brown threw shots at Summer Walker following the singer's appearance on Sunday's 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a &quot;special friend.&quot;On Instagram on Monday, Brown posted a three-minute rant about the 29-year-old Walker dating an older man. Walker told reporters Sunday that the man is a &quot;special friend.&quot;&quot;Summer Walker, you devil-worshipping son of a b**ch, we don't want you anyway,&quot; Brown said. &quot;I hope white zaddy give you worms. How about that? Says nobody else don't want to call you out. Any black man, if it's Usha, if it's whoever else, what black man y'all want to control?&quot;LeBron James' son, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, anybody look at a pink toe, they against the black community. But Summer Walker can feed a white zaddy, an old (man) with hips that's probably bad. Can't even give that good juice.&quot;How come Summer get to feed a white zaddy fool right there on Instagram, and everybody else got sit here... The f**k outta here. I'll be the first one to say, like me or don't like me. It's all about who we like. Who cares? Summer Walker, you ain't sh*te.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Washington Wizards selected Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick of the 2001 NBA draft. He is the first player to be drafted No. 1 straight out of high school.The 6-foot-11 big man played 12 seasons in the NBA from 2001 to 2013 with seven teams. In 607 regular-season games, he averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. As a former No. 1 pick, many pundits and fans regard Brown as a &quot;bust.&quot;Former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown previously addressed &quot;bust&quot; tagFormer NBA player Kwame Brown has previously addressed his &quot;bust&quot; label. In 2008, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith described Brown as a &quot;bona fide scrub&quot; who &quot;can't play.&quot; According to Brown, he was at the receiving end of mockery towards the latter end of his career.In a podcast interview in 2023, Brown admitted that the failure tag was still with him even after he retired.&quot;Who wants to work with a bust? That's the point I was trying to make the entire time,&quot; Brown said per Yahoo Sports on May 16. &quot;I'm 40 years old, but the tag bust is still there.&quot;Brown has since clapped back, saying that the media has negatively painted him as a failure because of such lofty expectations. Aside from Brown, other top lottery picks tagged as busts are Greg Oden, Anthony Bennett and Darko Milicic.