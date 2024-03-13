Devin Booker breaks down teaming up with Kevin Durant after hailing LeBron James in 2011 tweet

Looking across the NBA when it comes to elite offensive duos, only a few can match Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's production. During an interview with JJ Redick on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Booker talked about Durant's passion for basketball while highlighting a 2011 tweet hailing him as his favorite player, despite also naming LeBron James as the best in the league.

As a young kid, having LeBron James and Kevin Durant as one's basketball idols was common back then, considering how dominant the two superstars were. Fast forward to now and Devin Booker is teammates with one of his idols as they try to bring an NBA championship home to the Phoenix Suns.

"You're just dealing with a guy who really loves his craft," Booker said, "and you know for me to be a really big fan first. You know, I had a tweet from 2011. I said, 'Kevin Durant is my favorite player, but LeBron is the best,' I found it when I got drafted, everybody, they started retweeting it."

Durant was acquired by the Suns at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets. It was a trade that shifted the NBA landscape considering the incredible combination of Devin Booker and KD's shotmaking.

The chemistry between the two Suns stars continues to benefit the team immensely, especially with how they cause matchup headaches for defenses.

Kevin Durant talked about getting to know Devin Booker off the floor

Speaking with PHNX Sports, Kevin Durant briefly talked about the bond he's formed with Suns teammate Devin Booker from off-court activities. From playing video games to simply talking about the beauty of basketball, Durant acknowledged the importance of forming a strong bond with one's teammates for a smoother transition to on-court chemistry.

"I've hung out with him a lot since I got to Phoenix this past summer, and we worked out obviously," Durant said. "But us hanging out, playing video games, going out and having a drink. All of that stuff helps when you have been trying to gain chemistry, and it's been great getting to know him."

There have been numerous times when the two stars would put the team on their backs, alongside contributions from Bradley Beal, to lead their team to victories throughout the regular season. However, their friendship goes beyond the success they've garnered while playing together as they have grown close to each other.

Be that as it may, the Phoenix Suns duo know that they still have a lot that they want to accomplish in the league. As of now, the Suns (38-27) are in sixth place in the Western Conference.