Devin Booker displays impeccable fashion sense as he pulls up to Warriors-Suns in $965 Cashmere-fleece Hoodie 

Devin Booker, the charismatic leader has been constructive for the Phoenix Suns this NBA season. However, it's his fashion statement that's making the waves. Devin Booker pulled up to the Warriors-Suns game in a $965 Cashmere fleece hoodie.

The Suns star was accompanied by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who is seeking a return after his back injury, showed up in a subtle outfit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phoenix Suns' game against the Golden State Warriors is commencing at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. Both teams entered the game with similar records, the Suns having 12 wins and 10 losses, whereas the Warriors are with 10 wins and 12 losses this season in the Western Conference.

Additionally, Devin Booker will be helping his team with his useful field goal percentage, which stands at 47.9. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 27.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds.

In a recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker made a strong return after missing a game due to a sprained right ankle. He led the Suns to a 116-109 victory, contributing an impressive 34 points.

Booker has impressive stats, averaging 27.4 points per game, and ranking 4th in the league. In addition to his scoring prowess, he has also been contributing significantly in other areas, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Devin Booker yet to feature along with Durant and Beal

The much-anticipated first game featuring the Phoenix Suns’ Big Three will be delayed as Kevin Durant has been declared unfit for Tuesday’s match against the Golden State Warriors. Durant incurred a sprain in his left ankle during the fourth quarter of the previous week’s In-season tournament quarterfinal against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This injury led to his absence from the Suns’ Friday match against the Kings, where they faced a defeat, and his participation in Tuesday’s game was uncertain. The game against the Warriors will witness the comeback of Bradley Beal, who has been absent from all but three matches this season due to a back injury.

The trio of Beal, Durant, and Devin Booker has not yet played a game together this season due to their respective injuries. Durant could return to the court on Wednesday when the Suns play against the Brooklyn Nets.