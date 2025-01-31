  • home icon
Devin Booker gives no-holds-barred take on All-Star snub - "Entertainment, drama and political league" 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:52 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Devin Booker minced no words after becoming one of the marquee snubs for the NBA All-Star 2025 weekend. The Phoenix Suns guard called out the NBA labeling it "political" after his omission. The mercurial guard made it clear that being an All-Star was always a goal of his, but that didn't pan out this time around.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Suns practice session, Booker said:

"It was a goal of mine, but this just reproves the point that the NBA is different than the NBA I fell in love with. All the best players made the All-Star game, and now it’s an entertainment, drama, political league."

Booker has had himself a solid season, averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 44 games. The Suns are ninth in a stacked West with a 24-22 record. The guard is one of the major snubs alongside Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, and LaMelo Ball. His teammate Kevin Durant was named as a starter. Devin Booker is a 4x NBA All-Star in his 10 seasons in the NBA.

हिन्दी