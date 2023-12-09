Devin Booker gives nonchalant reaction amid Suns' losing streak: "Look at the bench and see Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant"

Devin Booker tried to carry the Phoenix Suns against the Sacramento Kings on Friday without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Booker and his teammates gave it a good try but couldn’t defend their home court. “Book” played 38 minutes and finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. The Suns dropped their second straight game and fourth in their last five games.

Phoenix’s only win during their last five games was against the heavily undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 2. The Suns’ opponents didn’t have Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Steven Adams. It wasn’t also a win where Phoenix cruised to the finish line. The Grizzlies had a chance to win until the last minute of the game.

Devin Booker had this to say when asked if he was concerned with the Suns’ slide (via Gerald Bourguet):

“Look at the bench and see Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant sitting there, ready to come back out.”

The Phoenix Suns hold a 12-10 record. Frank Vogel has not yet had the opportunity to have Beal, Kevin Durant and Booker at the same time. KD didn’t suit up against the Kings as he is dealing with a sprained right ankle.

Bradley Beal has been out for the last three weeks due to a lower back strain. He was a full participant in the Suns’ practice heading into the game against the Kings. Phoenix, however, continues to hold him out until he is 100% healthy.

Vogel described Kevin Durant’s injury as “short-term.” Devin Booker may finally have his superstar teammates when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12. All eyes will be on Phoenix if the Suns’ trio appears and the Dubs’ vaunted Big 3 suits up to play.

Devin Booker has been impressive when healthy

Devin Booker has also been dealing with an assortment of injuries since the 2023-24 NBA season started. He has had to battle foot soreness, calf strain and a sprained ankle. When he’s healthy, he’s been the superstar the Phoenix Suns needed.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds. His assists and rebounds are career-best numbers. “Book” is proving that he can be the team’s legit point guard despite being a natural shooting guard.

When the Phoenix Suns traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, many thought that they would get a veteran playmaker. Instead of doing that, they gave the reins of the offense to Devin Booker. In the first two months of the season, he has been more than up to the task.

Besides being a consistent threat to score, Booker has added a different level to his game. He has become an elite passer with a superb reading of the game.