Devin Booker injury: Phoenix Suns star's status vs LA Lakers for NBA In-Season Tournament opener revealed

Devin Booker will not be available yet again for the Phoenix Suns against the LA Lakers on Friday for both team’s NBA In-Season Tournament opener. He was also sidelined when the two teams first met on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. “Book” will miss his fourth straight game due to a right calf strain. The three-time All-Star was previously forced to sit out for three games due to a sprained ankle.

The last time the Suns played the Lakers, Kevin Durant nearly dragged the team to a big win on the road. Booker and Bradley Beal’s absences, however, were too much to overcome. LeBron James and Anthony Davis made crucial plays down the stretch to avoid an upset.

The roles may be reversed on Friday night. Jaxson Hayes and Anthony Davis are questionable. Both missed the Lakers’ previous games due to their respective injuries. Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino will also be unavailable for the Lakers.

Bradley Beal debuted for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Chicago. Beal struggled with his shots, hitting just 3-12 of his attempts. Even in limited minutes, he will be valuable to the team. His presence alone helped the team’s spacing and gave a little more breathing room to Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns don’t have a timetable for Devin Booker’s return

Heading into the Phoenix Suns’ first encounter against the LA Lakers in October, Frank Vogel told the media that Devin Booker would not play. The shooting guard was sidelined due to a sprained ankle. The former Lakers coach said that Booker’s injury wasn't serious but significant enough to miss the game.

Unfortunately for the Suns fans, Vogel can’t give a similar description regarding Booker’s right calf strain. Phoenix will give him all the time he needs to recover. They have not given a timetable for his return but it is expected to be at least a few weeks.

Bradley Beal (proabable), if he plays, will be much needed. He is a bona fide scorer who can relieve Kevin Durant of some of the scoring load that Devin Booker left. Beal will keep defenses wary of doubling Durant.

In the Lakers’ win over the Suns in October, they just sent triple-teams at KD without fear of getting burned. Beal and Booker weren’t around to punish them.

Devin Booker’s importance, though, isn’t just in his scoring. He is the Phoenix Suns’ best playmaker. In the win against the Golden State Warriors, Booker’s three assists in the crucial minutes paved the way for the Suns’ victory.

Making up for Booker’s absence will be done by the Suns by committee. They will all have to step up and hold the fort until the explosive guard returns.