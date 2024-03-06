Devin Booker injury update: Insider reports latest on Suns star's return, could be closer than anticipated

Devin Booker collided with Phoenix Suns teammate Royce O’Neale in the fourth quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets on Mar. 2. He couldn’t return to finish the game and finished with 24 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes. Without him, Phoenix lost 118-109.

Shams Charania reported later after the incident that Booker would miss 7-10 days. The four-time All-Star sat out the Suns’ last two games, including Tuesday night’s encounter with the Denver Nuggets.

At the midway point of the first quarter of the said matchup, Chris Haynes had an update on the superstar guard:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wanna provide a little update on Devin Booker. ... I am told his timeline of a return is around the 3-7 range and he is officially listed as day-to-day. Sources also told me that the earliest that Booker could return is March 9 against the Boston Celtics.”

Expand Tweet

After battling the defending champs in Mile High City, the Suns will go back home to host the Toronto Raptors on Mar. 7 and then the Boston Celtics on Mar. 9. After the two-game homestand, they start a four-game East Coast swing starting with an encounter with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After taking on the Cavs, they visit the Celtics for a rematch before going to Charlotte and then Milwaukee. Devin Booker’s return would be a big boost to the team during this stretch. Phoenix has had trouble executing their plays without their converted point guard orchestrating the plays.

Devin Booker’s health will be the top priority for the Suns

Leading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns hold a 35-26 record for sixth in the Western Conference. They want to hang on to their rank as it would mean an outright berth to the playoffs. Hanging on to it, however, may be tough if Devin Booker remains out.

The Sacramento Kings (34-26), Dallas Mavericks (34-28), the LA Lakers (34-29 and the Golden State Warriors (32-28) are within striking distance of the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant and his teammates will try to ward off their pursuers while waiting for “Book” to return.

If they fall to the play-in tournament, the Suns will be confident of earning a postseason spot if they can get Devin Booker healthy. Phoenix may have enough to hold the fort while the explosive guard works on his return. As long as they have him, they can still make noise after the regular season ends.