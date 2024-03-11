Devin Booker Injury Update: Latest on All-Star's return vs Cavaliers (March 11)

Devin Booker's injury update and return status are among the key talking points ahead of the Phoenix Suns' road game on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Booker has missed the past four games. Phoenix is 2-2 in that stretch. The Suns desperately needed him available for Saturday's 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics and on Mar. 3 in the 118-110 loss to the OKC Thunder.

Phoenix survived Denver and Toronto without him, but those weren't easy wins. The lack of depth at point guard is evident without the All-Star, and that's an issue for the Suns down the stretch. The Cavs could be a tough team to beat away, so the Suns will hope he returns Monday.

Devin Booker injury update: Will Suns star return vs. Cavaliers?

Booker will likely return for the Suns against the Cavaliers. He's been upgraded to probable on the team's injury report for this clash. He carried a questionable status for the game against the Celtics.

However, Booker remained on the sidelines for that contest. He was spotted practicing before the game, so his return was imminent even if he sat Saturday's loss.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Booker injured himself during the Suns' 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on Mar. 2. The injury occurred late in the game as Booker guarded Fred VanVleet. While tracking back, Booker tripped after stepping on teammate Royce O'Neale's foot, rolling his ankle. He grimaced in pain before getting up and rushing to the locker room.

Devin Booker stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Booker has played 11 times against the Cavaliers, averaging 25.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He's 5-6 against the 2016 NBA champions.

Booker faced the Cavs back in November 2021 last. He had 35 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 66.7% shooting in a 120-115 road win. He missed both of the Suns' 2022-23 matchups with Cleveland because of injury.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports Ohio will locally cover the Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. NBA League Pass will stream the game for viewers outside the local regions. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game as the sixth seed in the West with a 37-27 record. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 41-23, third in the East. It's the first matchup of the year between the teams.

Devin Booker (probable), Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell (day-to-day) are among the marquee players who could suit up for the game.