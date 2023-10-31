Devin Booker injury update: Phoenix Suns superstar to miss action vs San Antonio Spurs after ankle injury

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Devin Booker will not be playing in today's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. This marks the star guard's third consecutive absence from the team due to an ankle injury. Booker had a noteworthy performance in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, where he scored 32 points and contributed 8 assists. However, he has been sidelined with an ankle injury since that game.

The Suns will also be missing the services of their new acquisition, Bradley Beal, who has not suited up this season due to a lower back tightness. Phoenix heads into the game with a 2-1 record despite the injuries. The team's early success is hugely due to big performances from Kevin Durant who has been shouldering the offensive load.

Phoenix Suns to host the San Antonio Spurs twice in three days

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix is coming off a decisive 126-104 victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Durant contributed 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists to play a pivotal role in the team's success. Phoenix is widely regarded as one of the top contenders to secure the NBA title this season.

The Suns finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, however, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the second round of the playoffs. The team has made the NBA playoffs every year in the past three seasons culminating in an NBA finals appearance in 2021.

Following Tuesday's game, Phoenix will host the Spurs again on Thursday night. The Suns have beaten the Spurs in the last nine games they've faced off, but San Antonio is no longer the same team.

San Antonio's No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has brought renewed confidence in the franchise. The French phenom is not a solo act though, point guard Tre Jones has shown he can be a reliable playmaker averaging 9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Devin Vassell is another Spurs player who has greatly improved in every season of his NBA career. The shooting guard received a massive $135 million contract extension and is currently the team's top scorer. Cedi Osman has also become a legit threat to opponents from the arc, the former Cavalier is averaging 12.7 ppg.

The Phoenix Suns are not going to have an easy time against the Spurs. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal still out, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen will be expected to pick up the slack once again.