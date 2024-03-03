Devin Booker Injury Update: Will Suns' All-Star suit up vs Thunder after ankle injury last game? (March 3)

Devin Booker's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the Phoenix Suns' game against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Booker injured himself in Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets with a minute left in the fourth quarter. He stepped on teammate Royce O'Neal's foot while guarding Fred VanVleet on the perimeter.

The Suns can't seem to catch a break with injuries. Bradley Beal had just returned after missing a few games with a hamstring injury. Phoenix will hope Booker's ailment isn't a long-term issue, especially with the Suns' big three not getting much time together on the floor.

Booker has missed 10 games already this season. He's averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He's arguably the most important piece for the Suns' offense as he's taken up the point guard duties with the team lacking a traditional point guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker injury update: Will Suns' star suit up vs. Thunder?

Devin Booker's status isn't revealed yet. However, he can be considered day-to-day. Booker has avoided a significant injury after X-rays returned negative for his latest setback. He could miss the game, as it's on the second night of a back-to-back for Phoenix.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Booker rolled his right ankle during Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. He grimaced in pain and took time to get up. Booker rushed to the locker room, limping once he got up. He rolled the same ankle in November during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Expand Tweet

He's also had foot, quad and hip injuries this season.

Devin Booker stats vs. OKC Thunder

Devin Booker has averaged 26.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.8 apg against the OKC Thunder in 25 games. He holds a 12-13 record against the Suns' conference rivals. Booker hasn't faced the Thunder this season. He missed their previous meeting on Nov. 12 with a knee injury. Phoenix lost that contest 111-96.

Booker's last game against the Thunder was on Apr. 2, in the 2022-23 season. He bagged 22 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a 128-118 win. Booker shot 8 of 14.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns?

ESPN will nationally televise the OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns game. Arizona Family 3TV/ Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports OK will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.