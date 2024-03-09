Devin Booker Injury Update: Will Suns star return for marquee game vs Celtics? (March 9)

Devin Booker's injury update and return status are being eyed closely ahead of the Phoenix Suns' marquee home game against the league-leading Boston Celtics. Booker has missed the past two games. The Nuggets went 2-0 in that stretch, but a Celtics team that's lost consecutive games entering this contest could be too much to handle for the Suns without Booker.

The Suns sorely miss Booker's presence in the point guard role despite their wins. Both games could have gone either way. Phoenix is struggling in the fourth and the clutch without a primary ball-handler. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant have faced aggressive defensive schemes, so Booker can lift that pressure off.

Devin Booker injury update: Will Suns star return vs. Celtics?

Devin Booker is listed as questionable to play against the Celtics on Saturday. He was at shootaround, and coach Frank Vogel also said that Booker is doing on-court work. He was initially listed as doubtful. However, his status has been upgraded to questionable, so things seem to be trending in the right direction for his return.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Booker injured himself during the Suns' 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Booker stepped on teammate Royce O'Neale's foot while guarding Fred VanVleet on the perimeter. He immediately went down and took time to get up. Once he did, Booker rushed to the locker room and never returned.

It turned out to be a right ankle sprain as the Suns heaved a sigh of relief, initially fearing that it could be a long-term issue.

Devin Booker stats vs. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have been one of Booker's favorite opponents. Booker has averaged 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 13 games against the East contenders. He also had his career-high 70-point outing against them in 2017. He only holds a 4-9 record against Boston, though.

Booker hasn't played against the Celtics since Dec. 7, 2022. In that game, he had 17 points and five rebounds on 6 of 17 shooting in a 125-98 loss.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns?

ABC will nationally televise the Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns game. NBC Sports Boston and Arizona Family Sports/ Arizona Family 3TV will locally televise the contest. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker (questionable), Jayson Tatum (probable), Jaylen Brown (questionable) and Bradley Beal could be among the marquee players in action.