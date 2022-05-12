“Devin Booker keeps upping the ante on how much venom will be coming to him if they lose” - Nick Wright believes Devin Booker’s antics vs Luka Doncic will follow him

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are now just one win away from progressing to the Western Conference Finals. The Suns took a commanding 2-0 lead in the second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks after startin strong at home. They then lost consecutive road games, setting up a crucial Game 5 at home.

That's when the Suns sent a statement to the Mavericks with a blowout victory with a final score of 110-80. It seemed as if many were expecting the Suns to cruise past the Mavericks in the second-round, but the series has turned out to be one of the more gritty and physical series in the NBA Playoffs.

Tensions have continued to run high, as there's been numerous confrontations involving superstar players such as Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.

After struggling to find their groove in Game 3 and 4, Phoenix looks to have regained their stride and will look to close out the series in Dallas for Game 6. While the Suns look to have momentum, it's clear that the team is starting to play with a high amount of emotion.

Speaking recently on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," analyst Nick Wright said that Booker's recent actions in Game 5 are upping the ante. He speculated on how much "venom will be coming for him" if the Suns don't take care of business in Game 6.

"Devin Booker keeps upping the ante on how much venom will be coming for him if they lose. The nonsense he pulled last night on the Luka thing and I love CP3 but you're gonna talk about somebody flipping or faking getting hit in the face when your teammate is Chris Paul, you're gonna do that Devin Booker?"

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns prepare for crucial Game 6

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns shocked the basketball world with their impressive run towards the NBA Finals last year. They now find themselves one win away from a second consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Finals. To get there, the Suns will have to take care of business on the road in Dallas. That is where they have lost two games in convincing fashion to the Mavericks in this series.

While the Suns haven't been as consistent as some might expect, Booker continues to thrive with his play on the court. If the Suns are going to have a chance to secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals, they will need Booker to continue to be sensational with his play.

So far in the series against the Mavericks, Booker has gone on to post averages of 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He has also shot 47.9% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar