"Devin Booker is a Legend" - Fans react after Suns All-Star seemingly takes frustration out on Lakers fan by sharing his pic  

Devin Booker found himself being trolled on social media after the Phoenix Suns’ 96-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite putting up a solid individual performance, Booker became a target for Lakers fans, with one fan account in particular taking a jab at him.

Lakers fan page @LakeShowYo posted an image featuring Luka Doncic celebrating while Booker looked on. The caption read:

“This photo is COLD.”

Not amused, Booker decided to clap back. He dug up a photo of the individual from the fan page - @apad824 (Instagram user) - and quote-tweeted the post :

“Irl,” Booker reacted to @LakeShowYo’s tweet.

The Suns star quickly deleted his post, however, fans had already taken screenshots by then, lauding him for the comeback:

“Nah Devin Booker is a Legend for this s**t man All Time NBA screenshot,” @HoodiMamba wrote.

“Brutal takedown lmao,” @ReddCinema commented.

“Devin Booker just FRIED LakeShowYo,” another user wrote.

“Bro gave the phone to KD and said go for it,” a user said.

“Absolute legend fr,” @Thee_Unknown420 wrote.

“Easily a top 10 of all time,” a user praises Booker’s response.

Booker’s viral response came after he logged a 19-point, 11-assist double-double in nearly 40 minutes of action against the Lakers.

Devin Booker sends his team a critical message

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of wide-open looks in their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers but struggled to capitalize, shooting just 39.3% from the field. Their poor shooting efficiency took a toll on the team’s overall performance, particularly on the defensive end.

Devin Booker spoke to reporters after the game and reflected on the loss:

“We come in and miss a few shots and that affects our defense, which affects our offense right after that. So it's a domino effect."

Booker evaluated the team’s effort and felt they lacked intent:

“But if you're playing with energy and effort, you can sleep well at night regardless. And I don't think we're doing that right now."

The Suns (31-37) will return to Arizona for a crucial five-game homestand as they look to climb back into the play-in race. Trailing the 10th-placed Dallas Mavericks by just 1.5 games, Mike Budenholzer’s squad will aim to close the gap with the home crowd rallying behind them.

