"Devin Booker is more of a point guard": Former NBA champion  issues startling take on Kevin Durant's playmaking ability 

Former NBA champion Channing Frye isn't too big on Kevin Durant being the playmaker for the Phoenix Suns over Devin Booker. Durant has been the more experienced player. However, he's never primarily played the point. His 7-foot frame suited him to start at the three, four or five.

Durant has averaged 4.3 assists per game in his NBA career, though. Last year, he tallied 5.0 assists per contest. Meanwhile, Booker has played at the point for longer spans and averaged 4.8 assists per game in his career. Last season, he dished 5.5 dimes per game. The Suns are without a legitimate point guard after trading Chris Paul.

The ball-handling duties are expected to be shared between their big three of Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal. Frye believes Booker should be the primary point guard as he has more experience in that role. He argued the case for the three-time All-Star, starting at the one on the 'Road Trippin' podcast, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Devin Booker is more of a point guard than Kevin Durant ... You could play Devin Booker at the point. He's that talented. I have seen it. They have tried. He just didn't have shooters with him. I just feel he's going to run more point and run the offense than Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant."

When Booker came into the league, he played more point guard than shooting guard. He spent most of his years as a facilitator before Chris Paul arrived in 2020. Booker still played the one in Paul's absence. He did that in the playoffs, too, when Paul got sidelined in the 2021 and 2023 playoffs.

Booker averaged 7.2 assists per game in the playoffs last year. That supports Frye's argument that he is indeed the Suns' best option at the point.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are accustomed to playing off the ball

The Phoenix Suns have an offensively versatile big three. All three superstars can play on and off the ball and shoot on all three levels. That gives them the flexibility to interchange roles and run multiple schemes. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have had no issues playing off the ball with their previous teams.

Durant spent most of his career next to All-Star point guards like Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Chris Paul and Steph Curry. Meanwhile, because of Booker's role with the Suns, his usage rate has been high. He's also the younger of all three stars, so it's ideal for the Suns to let him run the offense more than Durant, 35, and Beal, 30.

Standing at 6'5", Booker will also have the size factor in his favor as the primary point guard. He will get the benefit against smaller point guards, creating matchup problems. KD can also do that, but having him as a decoy can help the Suns stretch the opposition defense better.