"It's not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team" – Devin Booker reflects on his return after missing seven games

Devin Booker suited up for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets after missing seven games because of a hamstring injury. He played 27 minutes and logged 16 points, six rebounds and five assists Sunday in a 137-106 win.

Phoenix won five of its seven games without Booker.

Devin Booker as he returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games.



"It's not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team."

Making a comeback on a winning note will surely benefit Devin Booker and the Suns. In a post-game interview, he shared how glad he was to play again:

“I’m playing basketball again. You know, it's not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team.”

Booker and the Suns, who reached the NBA Finals last season, have had a dream start, going 24-5. The team has come together in understanding each other’s roles improving their contribution to the unit in turn.

Booker mentioned how, even from the sideline, he got to learn a lot from other guys playing his role, saying:

“I learned some things, and I’ve seen some things from the sideline that, you know, I tried to implement today and use them on the floor.”

Booker injured his hamstring against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 30. In the second quarter of the game, he went down grabbing his leg after a drive, forcing out of the game. Booker was asked if his hamstring was on his mind in his first game back. Booker said:

“No, it wasn’t. You know, that’s what I wanted to make sure I got to, before I stepped on the court. You know, I wasn’t worried about it at any point.”

Devin Booker praises the team for staying together

Booker also praised his team for supporting him on his return, participating in scrimmages and staying committed. He even mentioned how the team gathering on an off day to get some scrimmages going really boosted his confidence. He said:

“We have to build a deep team, and whenever we can get those runs in, with guys … you know it’s not common in the NBA to be scrimmaging at this point of the season. But the guys came in on an off day, and they pushed me. So it gave me the confidence to get back out there.”

The Phoenix Suns totaled a season high in scoring against the Charlotte Hornets. They had nine players scoring in double digits, with JaVale McGee leading with 19 points. With Booker back in the rotation, the Suns are poised to continue their winning ways, with a winning streak of three wins (and 23-2 overall).

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA This ball movement by the Suns 🙌 This ball movement by the Suns 🙌 https://t.co/pxNw0Yd18u

Booker has played 22 games, averaging 22.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is the team leader in scoring, second in assists and third in rebounds, contributing in all facets of the game.

Booker and Phoenix will face off against LeBron James and the unpredictable Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Tuesday.

