Devin Booker reunites with his dog Haven after luxe French getaway

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 30, 2025 12:32 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty

Now that the Phoenix Suns' offseason is in full swing, Devin Booker has gotten more time to travel and attend gatherings in different countries. Apparently, Booker gets a warm welcome every time he comes home, thanks to his beloved canine friend.

On Thursday, Booker posted an Instagram story showing his dog Haven. By the looks of it, Haven was happy to see the four-time All-Star back home.

Devin Booker's canine friend welcomes him back home. Credit: Booker/IG

Haven's buddy has been quite busy over the past few days. Following the 2025 gala event of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, Booker spent time with football star Odell Beckham Jr. at the amfAR after-party, which took place in France.

These days, stories off the court form a huge part of the discourse surrounding Booker, as he and the Suns failed to book a trip to the 2025 playoffs. As far as his basketball career is concerned, fans and analysts alike are still waiting to see what Phoenix will do with Booker and his teammates in a bid to achieve roster improvement.

Report: Devin Booker no longer drawing interest from Western Conference team

One team that has reportedly shown interest in Booker was the Houston Rockets, who finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference. However, Kelly Iko of The Athletic has reported that this is no longer true.

"Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons, but also Booker’s struggles last season shifted the thinking on this front," Iko wrote in his article.

As interesting as this rumor is, the Suns' offseason has only just begun, and team executives across the league could be singing a different tune sooner or later. It's not out of the realm of possibility that, when offered the right package, the Suns would be interested in finally letting go of Booker.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by John Maxwell
