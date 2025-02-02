NBA All-Star Devin Booker has been involved in some heated battles with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks over the last few years. The Phoenix Suns guard didn't hold back after news broke on Saturday of a stunning trade that sees Doncic part ways with the Mavericks after six and a half seasons of service.

Social media has been buzzing since the blockbuster trade was announced. Doncic will head to the Los Angeles Lakers in an exchange that involves Lakers All Star Anthony Davis. Booker made sure to jump in on the action with a clever jab pointed at the Mavericks organization and Doncic.

On Friday, The Mavericks official X account posted a famous pic of Luka Doncic starting down Booker during the 2023 playoffs, and added the following caption.

"Ok last one we swear"

The dig was not forgotten by Booker, who saw an opportunity to mock the Mavs organization on Sunday, and reposted the message with a succinct three-word response.

"Kept their word," wrote Booker.

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker have exchanged words on many occasions and the rivalry between the two NBA stars seems to be alive and well. Booker will still have plenty of opportunities to face Doncic as the Lakers and Suns both play in the Western Conference. The two teams are set to meet next on Mar. 16 at the crypto.com Arena in a nationally televised game.

Devin Booker refers to Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to Lakers as "crazy"

Following the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Devin Booker was asked about Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker referred to the move as "crazy" considering many experts saw Doncic as an almost untradable asset.

"It's crazy man. Luka being a guy that everyone has claimed is untouchable and untradable," said Booker.

Booker, who learned about the move while sitting on the Suns bench at the Moda Center, went on to discuss the financial and business aspects of the trade, claiming the NBA can be unpredictable when it comes to player movement.

"NBA shows you again. Can't predict it. It's a business. They are always having a conversation about you. So don't think you are safe at any point," added Booker.

The decision to move on from Doncic is a bold one considering the Mavericks went all the way to the NBA finals last season for the first time since 2011. Doncic finished third in the MVP voting and led the league with 33.9 points per game.

