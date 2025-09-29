Devin Booker's dog lashes on to IShowSpeed for celebrating 'HORSE' win against Suns superstar

Live streamer iShowSpeed has quickly become one of the biggest influencers in recent years, often linking up with NBA stars. On Sunday, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker joined his stream, but the moment turned chaotic when Booker’s dog lunged at Speed after he celebrated a “Horse” win over the All-Star.
A fan shared a clip of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), along with a summarized caption.
"Devin Booker’s dog just got upset and tried pressing iShowSpeed because he beat him in a match of 'HORSE,'" the caption read.
In the clip, Speed challenged Booker to a game of “Horse,” pulling off five keepy-ups with a basketball before finishing with a layup. When asking the Suns star to match the move, Booker quickly conceded, sending iShowSpeed into a wild celebration.
However, Speed's reaction seemed to upset Booker's dog, Haven, who lashed out at the streamer from behind. This hilarious incident took place during the tour of Booker's man cave. The warehouse-esque room housed multiple of the NBA star's cars, a basketball hoop and other indoor games.
Despite being chased by Booker’s Cane Corso, Speed kept teasing the dog and even got into a barking contest with it later in the stream. At one point, he leaned in and barked directly in its face, prompting Haven to chase him again as Speed begged Booker to get his dog under control.
"Devin get him!" Speed thundered.
The livestream featured many memorable moments as he continues to link up with NBA stars. Before streaming with Booker, Speed visited Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece during the offseason.
Devin Booker amazes iShowSpeed with his incredible shoe and car collection during a livestream
World-renowned streamer iShowSpeed visited Devin Booker in Arizona on Day 32 of his 35-day USA tour. The duo linked up for the first time on a livestream as Speed and his audience received an in-depth look into Booker's home.
One of the more eye-catching segments of the stream came during the tour of Booker's man cave, which was a hidden warehouse. In the building, Booker showed off his incredible Kobe shoe collection, which he kept beside a fleet of vintage Chevrolet.
Speed was amazed by the NBA star's collection and offered his views on it during the livestream.
"Oh my goodness. These cars are crazy though," Speed said on his livestream. "This is a damn collection right here!"
The stream showcased another side to Booker as the Phoenix guard is often a quiet character and mostly keeps to himself.
